UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Food retailer and wholesaler Supervalu Inc will sell its Save-A-Lot business to Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp for $1.37 billion rather than spinning off the discount grocery chain as previously planned, the companies said.
** Investor advisory company Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that investors in fertilizer producers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan support a merger of the companies.
** Alaska Air Group Inc was making "good progress" in talks with the Justice Department on a planned merger with Virgin America Inc, an Alaska spokeswoman said on Friday.
** Constellation Brands Inc said it would sell its Canadian wine business to Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan for about C$1.03 billion ($775 million).
** Beauty products maker Coty Inc said it would buy ghd, a high-end hairstyling appliances brand, from private equity firm Lion Capital LLP for about 420 million pounds ($522 million).
** Hedge fund manager D.E. Shaw and Co said it may make a non-binding proposal for SunEdison Inc's stake in Terraform Power Inc, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.
** French grid operator RTE, a unit of state-owned utility EDF, says it is considering a bid for Greek grid operator ADMIE and would be ready to play a role in consolidating Europe's power networks if EU regulations allow this.
** India and Russia on Saturday signed a deal to pave the way for a group led by Russian oil major Rosneft to acquire India's Essar Oil.
** Poland's largest insurer, state-run PZU, said on Saturday it has started negotiations with Italy's banking group Unicredit over buying the lender's Polish unit Bank Pekao.
** Czech privately held energy group EPH has agreed to sell a 30 percent stake in its EP Infrastructure (EPIF) unit to an investor group led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, EPH said.
** Banca Popolare di Milano's (BPM) shareholders approved a planned merger with Banco Popolare on Saturday, giving the final green light to the creation of Italy's third-largest bank.
** Tesla Motors Inc said it would collaborate with Panasonic Corp to manufacture solar cells and modules in Buffalo, New York.
** Leading German car industry manufacturer Continental AG on Saturday announced it had bought Hornschuch, a maker of films, foam laminates and artificial leather for cars and other applications, to help it expand into other industry sectors.
** Mentor Graphics Corp, a company that makes software for designing semiconductors, is working with Bank of America Corp to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.
** South Africa's Steinhoff International plans to buy Fantastic Holdings for 361 million Australian dollars ($274 million), the Sydney-based retailer said on Friday.
** SSE Plc, Britain's second biggest energy supplier, said it had agreed to sell a 16.7 percent stake in regional gas distribution business Scotia Gas Networks Ltd (SGN) to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for 621 million pounds ($772 million).
** PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars, said on Monday it was buying a stake in a French online second-hand car retailer as it expands into new areas of business.
** Financial and commodity markets operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc will have to sell commodities trading software house Trayport to preserve competition, Britain's competition watchdog said.
** Malaysia's second-biggest lender CIMB Group Holdings Bhd said it is in talks with China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd on setting up a joint venture partnership in the stockbroking business. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Aravind K in Bengaluru)
