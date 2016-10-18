(Adds MakeMyTrip, SVG Capital, Via Varejo and Europart)

Oct 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Australia's Tatts Group Limited and Tabcorp Holdings Ltd said they are in talks to create a A$9.34 billion ($7.1 billion) betting industry giant, hoping to join forces to fend off popular online rivals.

** SM Energy Co said it would buy 35,700 net acres in West Texas's Howard and Martin counties for about $1.6 billion and sell its Williston Basin assets in North Dakota for $785 million to Oasis Petroleum Inc.

** Abbott Laboratories, which is in the process of buying St. Jude Medical Inc for $25 billion, said the companies would sell some of their medical devices to Japan-based Terumo Corp for about $1.12 billion.

** India's oldest travel website operator, MakeMyTrip Ltd , said it would buy rival ibibo Group to create the biggest player in the fast-growing flight, hotel and bus bookings market in the country.

** Caltex Australia Ltd said it had made a proposal to buy Woolworths Ltd's petrol station chain, which analysts expect to sell for more than A$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion).

** Azeri state energy company SOCAR will participate in a tender to buy Austrian oil company OMV's network of nearly 1,800 petrol stations in Turkey, a SOCAR official said.

** South Korea's Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd said it may submit a preliminary bid for Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd assets used in Asia-to-U.S. routes - a sale seen as key to Hanjin's prospects for paying off creditors.

** Britain's SVG Capital Plc agreed to sell its investment portfolio to HarbourVest for about 807 million pounds ($991 million) after the private equity firm elbowed out Goldman Sachs Group Inc-led consortium with a sweetened offer.

** William Hill and Canadian online gambling company Amaya Inc, have abandoned merger talks, leaving the British bookmaker struggling to find a partner in a fast consolidating industry.

** Shares in Via Varejo SA reversed early gains on Tuesday after a key minority shareholder denied speculation about a potential exit from Brazil's largest home appliance retailer.

** Private equity group Triton has put its truck spare parts wholesaler Europart up for sale in a potential deal worth about 300 million euros ($329 million), two people close to the matter said.

** Israeli online advertising company Matomy Media Group has launched a review of its business to consider all available options to increase shareholder value, including a possible deal.

** Top Glove Corp Bhd, the world's largest rubber glove maker, is looking at deals of up to 1 billion ringgit ($240.7 million) as it seeks to expand its business through acquisitions of local players.

** Austria-based oil and gas company OMV has agreed to sell to Mazarine Energy, an oil and gas production and exploration company backed by private equity fund Carlyle Group , 19 onshore oil fields in Romania for an undisclosed purchase price, the companies said. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Aravind K in Bengaluru)