(Adds MakeMyTrip, SVG Capital, Via Varejo and Europart)
Oct 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Australia's Tatts Group Limited and Tabcorp
Holdings Ltd said they are in talks to create a A$9.34
billion ($7.1 billion) betting industry giant, hoping to join
forces to fend off popular online rivals.
** SM Energy Co said it would buy 35,700 net acres in
West Texas's Howard and Martin counties for about $1.6 billion
and sell its Williston Basin assets in North Dakota for $785
million to Oasis Petroleum Inc.
** Abbott Laboratories, which is in the process of
buying St. Jude Medical Inc for $25 billion, said the
companies would sell some of their medical devices to
Japan-based Terumo Corp for about $1.12 billion.
** India's oldest travel website operator, MakeMyTrip Ltd
, said it would buy rival ibibo Group to create the
biggest player in the fast-growing flight, hotel and bus
bookings market in the country.
** Caltex Australia Ltd said it had made a proposal
to buy Woolworths Ltd's petrol station chain, which
analysts expect to sell for more than A$1.5 billion ($1.1
billion).
** Azeri state energy company SOCAR will participate in a
tender to buy Austrian oil company OMV's network of
nearly 1,800 petrol stations in Turkey, a SOCAR official said.
** South Korea's Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd
said it may submit a preliminary bid for Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd
assets used in Asia-to-U.S. routes - a sale seen as
key to Hanjin's prospects for paying off creditors.
** Britain's SVG Capital Plc agreed to sell its
investment portfolio to HarbourVest for about 807 million pounds
($991 million) after the private equity firm elbowed out Goldman
Sachs Group Inc-led consortium with a sweetened offer.
** William Hill and Canadian online gambling company
Amaya Inc, have abandoned merger talks, leaving
the British bookmaker struggling to find a partner in a fast
consolidating industry.
** Shares in Via Varejo SA reversed early gains on Tuesday
after a key minority shareholder denied speculation about a
potential exit from Brazil's largest home appliance retailer.
** Private equity group Triton has put its truck spare parts
wholesaler Europart up for sale in a potential deal worth about
300 million euros ($329 million), two people close to the matter
said.
** Israeli online advertising company Matomy Media Group
has launched a review of its business to consider all
available options to increase shareholder value, including a
possible deal.
** Top Glove Corp Bhd, the world's largest rubber
glove maker, is looking at deals of up to 1 billion ringgit
($240.7 million) as it seeks to expand its business through
acquisitions of local players.
** Austria-based oil and gas company OMV has
agreed to sell to Mazarine Energy, an oil and gas production and
exploration company backed by private equity fund Carlyle Group
, 19 onshore oil fields in Romania for an undisclosed
purchase price, the companies said.
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Aravind K in Bengaluru)