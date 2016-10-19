(Adds Abbott Laboratories, Kroger and Attijariwafa Bank)

Oct 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday it was pushing ahead to complete its planned purchases of medical device maker St. Jude Medical Inc and diagnostics company Alere Inc despite lingering questions about product safety and government investigations.

** Canada's No. 2 pension fund, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ), has acquired a minority stake worth $155 million in India's TVS Logistics Services Ltd, the privately held Indian company said in a statement on Wednesday.

** Supermarket chain Kroger Co is questioning whether to proceed with buying divested stores from Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc as part of its proposed acquisition of Rite Aid Corp, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

** Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has approved Singapore Exchange's 87 million pound ($107 million) takeover of London's Baltic Exchange after shareholders gave the green light for the deal last month, the Baltic said on Wednesday.

** Telecommunications company Liberty Global Plc said its unit, UPC Poland, has agreed to buy the cable business of Multimedia Polska SA for an enterprise value of 3 billion zlotys ($763.5 million).

** Blackstone Group LP is the lead bidder to acquire Team Health Holdings Inc, the U.S. hospital staffing provider that has been the target of activist funds, including Jana Partners LLC, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Attijariwafa Bank, one of Morocco's biggest banks, has signed an agreement to buy Rwandan bank Compagnie Générale de Banque Limited (Cogebanque), the bank said on Wednesday.

** French bank BNP Paribas is in exclusive talks to create a damage insurance joint venture with mutual insurer Matmut, Les Echos newspaper reported.

** Royal Dutch Shell is currently offering 16 assets worth more than $500 million for sale as part of its vast $30 billion three-year asset sales programme, the oil and gas company's head of upstream Andy Brown said on Wednesday.

** State-owned China Life Insurance Co Ltd is leading a group of investors injecting $2 billion into Starwood Capital's U.S. hotels portfolio, adding to a string of deals in the sector by mainland Chinese buyers this year. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Aravind K in Bengaluru)