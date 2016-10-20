(Adds AT&T, Wipro, CEZ)

Oct 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Australia's biggest electricity grid has been sold to local pension funds for $12.5 billion - a deal sources say consists largely of debt and is much cheaper than bids from China and Hong Kong that were blocked on security concerns.

** Mining and trading giant Glencore Plc agreed on Thursday to sell its Australian coal haulage business GRail to Genesee & Wyoming Inc for A$1.14 billion ($874 million), advancing its effort to slash debt.

** JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks to sell out of a Chinese securities joint venture with First Capital Securities Co Ltd in what would be the first departure by a top-tier global investment bank from China's securities segment.

** Italian defense group Leonardo Finmeccania said it would double its stake in aerospace company Avio to 28 percent, paying a total price of 43 million euros ($47 million).

** Alphabet Inc's Google has reached an agreement with CBS Corp to carry the network on its planned web TV service and is in advanced talks with 21st Century Fox, Walt Disney Co and Viacom Inc to distribute their channels, people with knowledge of the talks told Reuters on Wednesday.

** Nissan Motor Co Ltd said it had completed a deal to take a controlling stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corp, and would be retaining the embattled automaker's chief executive to ensure its recovery from a mileage cheating scandal.

** Deutsche Bank's largest investors, investment vehicles controlled by the Qatari royal family, would be ready to take part in a capital increase, German business monthly Manager Magazin reported on Thursday, citing banking sources.

** Czech electricity producers CEZ and Sokolovska Uhelna are in talks over a deal for CEZ to sell its 105 MW coal-fired Tisova power plant, a Sokolovska Uhelna official said.

** Wipro Ltd, India's third-biggest software services exporter, said it had agreed to buy U.S.-based cloud services company Appirio for $500 million.

** Austrian property group Immofinanz is likely to decide early next year on how to dispose of its five Moscow shopping centres, which have attracted interest from a number of potential buyers, CEO Oliver Schumy said.

** Senior executives of AT&T Inc and Time Warner Inc have discussed various business strategies including a possible merger in recent weeks, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Aravind K and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)