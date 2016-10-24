(Adds AT&T-Time Warner, 3i Infrastructure, Syngenta; updates French Connection, TD Ameritrade and Rockwell Collins ))

Oct 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Wall Street signaled skepticism on Monday that AT&T Inc would secure the government approvals needed to carry out its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc , with shares of both companies falling as analysts scrutinized the deal.

** 3i Infrastructure said on Monday it had bid for French telecoms masts business FPS Towers, which owner Antin hopes could raise up to 1 billion euros, as it seeks to build its UK-focused Wireless Infrastructure Group into a European platform.

** Syngenta shares fell more than 9 percent on Monday after the European Commission triggered doubts about Chinese state-owned chemical company ChemChina's $43 billion bid for the Swiss pesticides and seeds group.

** American Midstream Partners LP said it would buy JP Energy Partners LP in an all-stock deal, creating a $2 billion midstream master limited partnership.

** French Connection Group Plc founder Stephen Marks has dismissed a newspaper report of possible bid interest in the fashion retailer, saying there was nothing behind the article which sent its shares up more than 20 percent.

** TD Ameritrade has agreed to buy Scottrade for $2.7 billion in a deal that would bring together two of the biggest U.S. discount brokerages, but is expected to face scrutiny from regulators.

In a connected deal, Toronto-Dominion Bank, TD Ameritrade's biggest shareholder, said it had agreed to buy Scottrade's banking business for $1.3 billion as it continues to ramp up its expansion in the United States.

** Aircraft electronics supplier Rockwell Collins said on Monday its $6.4 billion acquisition of interiors maker B/E Aerospace Inc will boost sales and spur new products, helping offset sluggish demand for equipment in new business and commercial jets.

** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said a South Korean media report that the firm was in talks to acquire French audio equipment maker Focal for up to 300 billion won ($265.44 million) was not true.

** The German government has withdrawn its approval for a Chinese takeover of chip equipment maker Aixtron SE, throwing up an unexpected hurdle for a 670 million euro ($728 million) deal on the home stretch.

** Little-known China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co pledged $3.8 billion in a deal to take control of U.S. insurer Genworth Financial Inc, the latest marker of Chinese firms accelerating a drive overseas while their domestic economy slows and the yuan weakens.

** Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group said it agreed to buy an about 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc from Blackstone Group LP for $6.5 billion.

** Four of Australia's wealthiest outback cattle families have formally lodged a A$386 million ($293 million) bid to buy cattle empire S. Kidman and Co, trumping a deal agreed with mining mogul Gina Rinehart and Chinese developer Shanghai CRED Real Estate.

** Berkshire Partners LLC is nearing a deal to acquire cloud networking firm Masergy, currently owned by another private equity firm, ABRY Partners, for more than $900 million, including debt according to sources familiar with the matter.

** Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA said that controlling shareholder J&FInvestimentos Ltda has begun talks to buy out the stakes that two Brazilian pension funds have in the pulpmaker through a series of investment vehicles.

