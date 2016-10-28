(Adds Deutsche Bank, ChemChina, Sika, Oracle,Merck,Qualcomm
InvenSense updates Rosneft,)
Oct 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Bankers led by Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are arranging
$13.6 billion in loans supporting smartphone chipmaker
Qualcomm's $38 billion purchase of NXP Semiconductor
, the largest ever in the semiconductor industry,
sources familiar with the deal said.
** Deutsche Bank is among more than 20 bidders in
talks to potentially buy a 3.2 billion euro ($3.5 billion) loan
portfolio from state-owned rival HSH Nordbank as
Germany's biggest lender tries to do deals despite its troubles,
sources told Reuters.
** European Union antitrust regulators opened an in-depth
investigation into state-owned Chinese chemicals group
ChemChina's $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group
Syngenta, China's biggest-ever foreign
acquisition.
** Sika's management won the latest round in its
bitter takeover battle with Saint-Gobain with a Swiss
court ruling that the founding family's full voting rights could
be restricted.
** Oracle Corp should raise its offer to buy
NetSuite Inc to $133 per share from the $109 per share it
had proposed in July, NetSuite shareholder T. Rowe Price Group
Inc said.
** German chemicals and pharmaceuticals company Merck KGaA
is exploring a sale of its biosimilars unit, according
to people familiar with the matter, as that business faces
fierce competition from larger players in the
sector.
**InvenSense Inc, a U.S. semiconductor company that
makes motion sensors for Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co, is exploring strategic alternatives,
including a possible sale, people familiar with the matter
said.
** General Electric Co said it was in discussion with
the No. 3 oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc on
potential partnerships.
** German industrial gases group Linde AG is not
considering reviving merger talks with rival Praxair Inc,
its outgoing chief executive told Reuters.
** KKR & Co LP is set to be the preferred bidder to
buy Nissan Motor Co supplier Calsonic Kansei Corp in a
potential $3.8 billion deal, the Nikkei daily reported.
** German medical software company CompuGroup Medical SE
has approached Belgian graphics group Agfa-Gevaert NV
about a possible takeover.
** The Austrian competition authority has approved the
takeover of Austrian property firm Conwert Immobilien Invest SE
by Germany's biggest residential real estate company
Vonovia SE, the German company said in a statement.
** Barrick Gold Corp hopes to develop a "steady
stream" of projects on its land in the El Indio belt in
Argentina, making it the likeliest candidate for a partnership
deal, a top executive said in an interview.
** China's WH Group Ltd, the world's largest pork
supplier, said Chinese private equity investor CDH Investments
plans to sell an aggregate HK$10.6 billion ($1.37 billion) worth
of shares in the company to unidentified third-party investors.
** Toyota Motor Corp said it has invested in U.S.
car-sharing company Getaround Inc, a move that comes as global
automakers seek to shore up their presence in new technology
sectors amid growing competition from transport startups.
** CenturyLink Inc and Level 3 Communications Inc
are in advanced talks to merge, according to people
familiar with the matter, in a deal that would create an
enterprise telecommunications player worth more than $50
billion, including debt.
** Congo's mines minister said that the government "salutes
and supports" China Molybdenum Co Ltd's bid to buy
Freeport-McMoRan Inc's majority stake in the giant Tenke
copper project despite objections from state miner Gecamines.
** Gannett Co Inc remains in active negotiations to
acquire U.S. newspaper publishing peer Tronc Inc,
despite reporting disappointing earnings that weighed on its
shares, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Russian energy major Rosneft has sent a draft
mandatory offer to the central bank to buy the shares it does
not already own in oil firm Bashneft, Rosneft said in
a regulatory statement.
** The owners of Thom Europe SAS are considering new
ownership options to help finance expansion across Europe,
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** U.S. fund Cerberus Capital Management LP is in
talks with China's Legend Holdings Corp, largest
shareholder of Lenovo Group Ltd, about a stake in
Austrian lender Bawag PSK, Austrian daily Der
Standard reports citing sources at Bawag.
** Australia's richest woman Gina Rinehart is in the box
seat to buy the country's largest private land holding, cattle
and pastoral tracts the size of South Korea, after a rival
bidder dropped out.
(Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)