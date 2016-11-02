Nov 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Chipmaker Broadcom Ltd said it would buy Brocade
Communications Systems Inc for $5.5 billion, pushing
deeper into the fast-growing market for network equipment used
in data centers.
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is
exploring a sale of its eye-surgery equipment business, which
could fetch as much as $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
** Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp is in final talks
to buy Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's 70 percent stake in
Wako Pure Chemical Industries for about 200 billion yen ($1.94
billion), the Nikkei business daily reported.
** U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co is no longer in the
bidding to buy Takata Corp, the Japanese parts maker at
the centre of the world's biggest auto recall, said a person who
was briefed on the bidding process.
** Palatin Technologies Inc PTN.A, which is looking to take
the throne from Addyi as the primary drug treatment for low sex
drive in women, has hired an investment bank to explore a sale
or licensing deal, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
** Lufthansa is focussing talks with Etihad on a
wet lease deal with Air Berlin and is not interested in an
investment in Italy, the carrier's chief executive said when
asked about speculation Lufthansa could invest in Alitalia
.
** AirAsia Bhd has attracted interest in the sale
of its aircraft leasing unit and hopes to complete the
transaction early next year, a senior executive said.
** Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said on Tuesday it is in talks with third parties to
sell its Salix stomach-drug business and other assets.
** Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered NK Lukoil
PAO the chance to take part in the privatization of
top oil producer Rosneft, Vedomosti reports.
** Singapore's Global Logistic Properties Ltd has
attracted takeover interest from an investor group that includes
sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC),
Bloomberg said.
** Lazada Group, a southeast Asian e-commerce company backed
by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, agreed to buy
Singapore-based online grocer RedMart, the two companies said in
a statement.
** Belgium's Bpost SA said it was considering a
renewed takeover bid for its Dutch rival PostNL five
months after talks to combine the two groups failed.
** A Hong Kong-listed firm said that a deal for British
soccer club Hull City was a "non-exclusive" agreement,
suggesting there may be plenty of play left in a long-running
takeover saga that has drawn in buyers from China and beyond.
** The long-awaited merger between Gannett Co Inc,
the publisher of USA Today, and Tronc Inc, the
publisher of the Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times, fell
apart on Tuesday after months of talks.
** Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC)
said it has set up a joint venture with Russia's
United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) as part of ambitious plans to
jointly develop a widebody jet.
** China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd said Inner
Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd would buy 37
percent of the firm for HK$5.29 billion ($682 million) to
facilitate upstream sourcing and enhance dairy products
manufacturing in the mainland.
** Coca-Cola Co, Ambev SA and Britvic Plc
have shown preliminary interest in buying a stake in
Brazilian juice maker Natural One SA, as global beverage giants
seek to grow their platform of healthy drink choices, according
to two people familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by John Benny and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in
Bengaluru)