Nov 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Chipmaker Broadcom Ltd said it would buy Brocade Communications Systems Inc for $5.5 billion, pushing deeper into the fast-growing market for network equipment used in data centers.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is exploring a sale of its eye-surgery equipment business, which could fetch as much as $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp is in final talks to buy Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's 70 percent stake in Wako Pure Chemical Industries for about 200 billion yen ($1.94 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported.

** U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co is no longer in the bidding to buy Takata Corp, the Japanese parts maker at the centre of the world's biggest auto recall, said a person who was briefed on the bidding process.

** Palatin Technologies Inc PTN.A, which is looking to take the throne from Addyi as the primary drug treatment for low sex drive in women, has hired an investment bank to explore a sale or licensing deal, according to a source familiar with the matter.

** Lufthansa is focussing talks with Etihad on a wet lease deal with Air Berlin and is not interested in an investment in Italy, the carrier's chief executive said when asked about speculation Lufthansa could invest in Alitalia .

** AirAsia Bhd has attracted interest in the sale of its aircraft leasing unit and hopes to complete the transaction early next year, a senior executive said.

** Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Tuesday it is in talks with third parties to sell its Salix stomach-drug business and other assets.

** Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered NK Lukoil PAO the chance to take part in the privatization of top oil producer Rosneft, Vedomosti reports.

** Singapore's Global Logistic Properties Ltd has attracted takeover interest from an investor group that includes sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC), Bloomberg said.

** Lazada Group, a southeast Asian e-commerce company backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, agreed to buy Singapore-based online grocer RedMart, the two companies said in a statement.

** Belgium's Bpost SA said it was considering a renewed takeover bid for its Dutch rival PostNL five months after talks to combine the two groups failed.

** A Hong Kong-listed firm said that a deal for British soccer club Hull City was a "non-exclusive" agreement, suggesting there may be plenty of play left in a long-running takeover saga that has drawn in buyers from China and beyond.

** The long-awaited merger between Gannett Co Inc, the publisher of USA Today, and Tronc Inc, the publisher of the Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times, fell apart on Tuesday after months of talks.

** Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) said it has set up a joint venture with Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) as part of ambitious plans to jointly develop a widebody jet.

** China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd said Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd would buy 37 percent of the firm for HK$5.29 billion ($682 million) to facilitate upstream sourcing and enhance dairy products manufacturing in the mainland.

** Coca-Cola Co, Ambev SA and Britvic Plc have shown preliminary interest in buying a stake in Brazilian juice maker Natural One SA, as global beverage giants seek to grow their platform of healthy drink choices, according to two people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by John Benny and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)