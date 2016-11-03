(Adds Agrium, Ameriprise, Abbott Labs, Enel, Mubadala
Development, Viacom, Lattice Semiconductor, American Axle;
Updates Deutsche Bank)
Nov 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Shareholders of Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan Inc overwhelmingly approved an all-stock
merger of the fertilizer producers on Thursday, moving the focus
to U.S. and Canadian regulators.
** U.S. financial services company Ameriprise Financial
has joined the race to buy asset manager Pioneer
Investments, which has been put on the block by Italy's biggest
bank UniCredit, two sources close to the matter said.
** Medical device maker Abbott Laboratories has
offered concessions in an attempt to secure EU antitrust
approval for its $25 billion bid for St Jude Medical Inc
, according to the European Commision.
** Italy's biggest utility Enel has decided not to
bid for Indonesian geothermal assets being sold by U.S. energy
giant Chevron Corp, Enel's CEO said.
** Abu Dhabi state investment vehicle Mubadala Development
Co is considering the sale of a least part of its
stake in Dubai's National Central Cooling Co
(Tabreed), three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Viacom Inc, the owner of Comedy Central,
Nickelodeon and MTV, is in talks to acquire Argentine
broadcaster Television Federal SA from phone carrier Telefonica
SA for up to $385 million, according to people familiar
with the deal.
** Programmable-chip maker Lattice Semiconductor Corp
said it is being bought by private equity buyout firm
Canyon Bridge Capital Partners for $1.3 billion, the latest deal
in the consolidating chip sector.
** U.S. auto-parts maker American Axle & Manufacturing
Holdings Inc agreed to buy Metaldyne Performance Group
Inc for about $1.6 billion in a cash-and-stock deal, a
move that would help lower its dependence on General Motors Co
.
** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ)
said it will sell its Australian insurance and wealth division
to raise cash as it posted its weakest profit in five years and
warned that a soft jobs market could crimp growth.
** South Korea's POSCO said it has not bid to
buy Australia's Arrium Ltd steelworks, but is trying to
sell the group technology, differing from comments by a senior
Australian minister who said POSCO is in the running.
** Japan's Mitsui said it is considering selling
its stakes in the Loy Yang B coal-fired power station and
Kwinana gas-fired power plant in Australia.
** Fosun International Ltd is in exclusive talks
to buy a large minority stake in Russia's biggest gold miner
Polyus, three sources with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters, in what would be the Chinese group's maiden
Russian deal.
** Zain, Kuwait's No. 1 telecom operator by
subscribers, said it will pay $129 million to Bharti Airtel
over a settlement related to the sale of Zain's Africa
operations to the Indian firm in 2010.
** ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer
chipmakers, said it would buy a quarter stake in optics company
Carl Zeiss's SMT subsidiary for 1 billion euros ($1.1
billion) to deepen their collaboration on ASML's newest
generation of products.
** European drinks bottler Coca-Cola HBC is open to
acquisitions of juice and water brands or new territories, its
chief executive said, following the release of first-half
results.
** Shares in insurance provider esure plunged 27
percent on opening on Thursday following completion of its
demerger with price comparison website Gocompare.
** York Capital Management has completed the sale of its 9.8
percent stake in Irish telecoms firm eir, eir's Chief Executive
Richard Moat said.
** Deutsche Bank has received regulatory approval
for the sale of its 20 percent stake in Chinese peer Hua Xia
to PICC Property and Casualty, it said.
** European coffee company Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV (JDE) has
agreed to buy Singapore-listed Super Group Ltd for
S$1.45 billion ($1 billion), giving it control over an instant
food and beverage firm with manufacturing plants in Southeast
Asia and China.
** Chipmaker Broadcom Ltd said it would buy Brocade
Communications Systems Inc on Wednesday for $5.5
billion, pushing deeper into the fast-growing market for network
equipment used in data centers.
** Twelve U.S. senators urged on Wednesday that a national
security review panel reject Chinese aluminum giant Zhongwang
International Group Ltd's proposed $2.3 billion purchase of U.S.
aluminum products maker Aleris Corp.
** Australia's corporate watchdog said it had competition
concerns about the planned $130 billion merger between DuPont
and Dow Chemical Co and was in touch with
overseas regulators on the deal.
** The U.S. Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin Corp
concluded negotiations on their ninth contract for F-35
fighter jets after 14 months of negotiations on the more than
$6.1 billion deal, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
($1 = 1.3057 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.8991 euros)
($1 = 1.3847 Singapore dollars)
(Compiled by John Benny and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in
Bengaluru)