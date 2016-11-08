(Updates Haldex, adds Broadcom, Tesla, Deutsche Bank, United
Internet, 3G Capital Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev,OMV)
Nov 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Six banks will be providing a $6.5 billion financing
backing chipmaker Broadcom's acquisition of Brocade
, a maker of networking switches, software and storage
products, two sources familiar with the financing
said.
** Electric carmaker Tesla Motors Inc has agreed to
buy Germany's Grohmann Engineering GmbH, which develops
automated manufacturing systems for batteries and fuel cells, as
the California-based company seeks to expand its production more
than sixfold by 2018.
** Deutsche Bank AG is seeking to sell its Polish
banking business, two banking sources said, part of efforts by
the German bank to shed non-core assets and free up capital to
meet tougher bank rules.
** Germany's United Internet has agreed to sell a
stake in its web-hosting business to private equity firm Warburg
Pincus, netting 450 million euros ($497 million) for the deal
but delaying a public listing of the business beyond next
year.
** 3G Capital Inc, the buyout firm controlled by Brazilian
billionaire financier Jorge Paulo Lemann, is raising between $8
billion and $10 billion to finance an acquisition of a global
consumer goods firm, a Brazil-based blog said.
** At least six indicative offers have been submitted by
industry players and buyout funds for a group of beer brands
being sold by Anheuser-Busch InBev, sources familiar
with the matter said.
** OMV said it is selling its UK business to
Siccar Point Energy for up to $1 billion, putting an end to the
Austrian oil and gas group's exploration activities in Britain
as it seeks to escape high costs in areas such as the North
Sea.
** ARA Asset Management Ltd's founder is teaming
up with private-equity firm Warburg Pincus and other investors
to buy out the Singapore-listed real estate fund manager in a
deal that values the company at $1.28 billion.
** Blackstone said on Tuesday its Blackstone Real
Estate Partners Europe IV had agreed to buy German real estate
company OfficeFirst Immobilien from IVG Immobilien AG.
** The board of brake systems firm Haldex
recommended shareholders accept a takeover bid from German rival
Knorr-Bremse, but again flagged risks the offer could face
problems with competition authorities.
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which owns Bausch &
Lomb, has agreed to sell Paragon Holdings to settle allegations
that its acquisition of the company was illegal under antitrust
law, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
** U.S. state attorneys general have joined a federal
antitrust probe of the planned merger between DuPont and
Dow Chemical Co, according to three people familiar with
the matter, heightening risks to a deal that could help reshape
the global farm industry.
** Windstream Holdings Inc said on Monday it would
buy fellow U.S. telecommunications company EarthLink Holdings
Corp in a deal valued at about $1.1 billion, including
debt, in a bid to cut costs and better compete with rivals.
** New Zealand's competition regulator on Tuesday said it
was inclined to oppose APN News & Media's takeover of
Fairfax New Zealand, saying it would concentrate 90 percent of
the country's print media in one company.
(Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and Laharee Chatterjee in
Bengaluru)