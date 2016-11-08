(Updates Haldex, adds Broadcom, Tesla, Deutsche Bank, United Internet, 3G Capital Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev,OMV)

Nov 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Six banks will be providing a $6.5 billion financing backing chipmaker Broadcom's acquisition of Brocade , a maker of networking switches, software and storage products, two sources familiar with the financing said.

** Electric carmaker Tesla Motors Inc has agreed to buy Germany's Grohmann Engineering GmbH, which develops automated manufacturing systems for batteries and fuel cells, as the California-based company seeks to expand its production more than sixfold by 2018.

** Deutsche Bank AG is seeking to sell its Polish banking business, two banking sources said, part of efforts by the German bank to shed non-core assets and free up capital to meet tougher bank rules.

** Germany's United Internet has agreed to sell a stake in its web-hosting business to private equity firm Warburg Pincus, netting 450 million euros ($497 million) for the deal but delaying a public listing of the business beyond next year.

** 3G Capital Inc, the buyout firm controlled by Brazilian billionaire financier Jorge Paulo Lemann, is raising between $8 billion and $10 billion to finance an acquisition of a global consumer goods firm, a Brazil-based blog said.

** At least six indicative offers have been submitted by industry players and buyout funds for a group of beer brands being sold by Anheuser-Busch InBev, sources familiar with the matter said.

** OMV said it is selling its UK business to Siccar Point Energy for up to $1 billion, putting an end to the Austrian oil and gas group's exploration activities in Britain as it seeks to escape high costs in areas such as the North Sea.

** ARA Asset Management Ltd's founder is teaming up with private-equity firm Warburg Pincus and other investors to buy out the Singapore-listed real estate fund manager in a deal that values the company at $1.28 billion.

** Blackstone said on Tuesday its Blackstone Real Estate Partners Europe IV had agreed to buy German real estate company OfficeFirst Immobilien from IVG Immobilien AG.

** The board of brake systems firm Haldex recommended shareholders accept a takeover bid from German rival Knorr-Bremse, but again flagged risks the offer could face problems with competition authorities.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which owns Bausch & Lomb, has agreed to sell Paragon Holdings to settle allegations that its acquisition of the company was illegal under antitrust law, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

** U.S. state attorneys general have joined a federal antitrust probe of the planned merger between DuPont and Dow Chemical Co, according to three people familiar with the matter, heightening risks to a deal that could help reshape the global farm industry.

** Windstream Holdings Inc said on Monday it would buy fellow U.S. telecommunications company EarthLink Holdings Corp in a deal valued at about $1.1 billion, including debt, in a bid to cut costs and better compete with rivals.

** New Zealand's competition regulator on Tuesday said it was inclined to oppose APN News & Media's takeover of Fairfax New Zealand, saying it would concentrate 90 percent of the country's print media in one company. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)