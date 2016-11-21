BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Monday:
** Novartis is buying U.S.-based Selexys Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth up to $665 million, the Swiss drugmaker said, expanding its pipeline of medicines to combat blood diseases.
** Symantec Corp said it would acquire U.S. identity theft protection services company LifeLock Inc for $2.3 billion, in a deal that it hopes will prop up sales at its Norton cybersecurity unit.
** China's Anbang Insurance Group Co is in talks to buy as much as $2.3 billion in Japanese residential property assets from Blackstone Group, two people involved in the discussions said, in what would be Japan's biggest property deal since the global financial crisis.
** Boral Ltd, Australia's biggest supplier of building materials, said it would buy Headwaters Inc for $1.8 billion in cash, doubling its U.S. presence at a time when President-elect Donald Trump plans a huge jump in infrastructure spending.
** South Africa's second-largest private hospital firm Netcare will buy Akeso Clinics, a chain of psychiatric health facilities, for 1.3 billion rand ($91 million), the firm said.
** South Africa's biggest private education firm Curro Holdings, acquired a 50 percent stake in Botswana-based BA Isago University as part of its stated goal to run 80 campuses by 2020, the firm said on Monday.
** Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said in a securities filing on Monday that an injunction in a civil lawsuit has forced the company to suspend the sale of stakes in the Baúna and Tartaruga Verde oil fields.
** Rowan Companies Plc said it was forming a joint venture with Saudi Arabian state oil giant Saudi Aramco to operate offshore drilling rigs in the country.
** Concerns over China gaining access to the secrets of producing a little known material used in military equipment appear to be behind the U.S. block on a 670 million-euro ($713 million) Chinese bid for German chip equipment maker Aixtron .
** Beijing Soft Rock Investment Group said on Monday it had scraped an asset-swap deal with Dalian Wanda Group, which is seeking a backdoor listing for its commercial property business in Shanghai.
** Analog chipmaker Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc said on Monday it would buy fellow chipmaker Applied Micro Circuits Corp for about $770 million to expand its data center connectivity business.
** Business software maker Oracle Corp said on Monday it would buy Dyn, a monitor of global internet performance and traffic, to allow cloud customers to optimize their infrastructure costs and increase web-driven revenue.
** London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG) said on Monday that it would acquire business and financial information provider Mergent Inc.
** Sunoco Logistics Partners LP said it would buy Energy Transfer Partners LP ETP.N in a deal valued at $19.93 billion to create the second-largest master limited partnership by enterprise value.
** Turkish holding company Cukurova did not declare an intent to buy a 13.22 percent stake in Turkcell from Russia's Alfa Telecom by a Nov. 18 court deadline, a source close to the matter told Reuters.
** Hedge fund Elliott Management, which owns about 4 percent of Marathon Petroleum Corp, urged the company to conduct a strategic review and consider splitting into three businesses.
** Norway's Opera Software no longer plans to buy or sell companies and will instead stay focused on developing its mobile advertising units after the recent divestment of a key business, chief executive Lars Boilesen told Reuters on Monday. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
