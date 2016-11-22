(Adds Areva, Skye Bank and EDF)
Nov 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc said it would buy
antioxidant beverages maker Bai Brands LLC for $1.7 billion, in
cash, in the latest example of a soft-drinks maker investing in
products that are perceived to be healthier.
** PepsiCo Inc said it would buy health beverage
maker KeVita Inc, in an effort to diversify its soft drinks
business and tap health conscious consumers.
** Oil firms including China's Sinopec have expressed an
interest in developing Uganda's planned oil refinery and an
investor for the project will be selected by February 2017, a
top government official said on Tuesday.
** Turkey's main stock exchange, Borsa Istanbul, and the
Islamic Development Bank will sign on Wednesday a memorandum of
understanding for a strategic partnership, the bourse said.
** Nigeria's Skye Bank may sell some or all of
its local and foreign subsidiaries as part of a review aimed at
streamlining operations and boosting its capital adequacy, its
chief financial officer said.
** The renewable energy unit of French state-owned utility
EDF is in talks with Chinese companies about a possible
partnership to build offshore wind parks in China, the company
said.
** U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co is buying Nissan
Motor-backed auto parts maker Calsonic Kansei Corp for
up to 498.3 billion yen ($4.5 billion) in its biggest deal in
Japan, seizing on a rare chance there to do a multi-billion
dollar purchase.
Breakingviews: Record KKR buyout is fresh sign of changing
Japan.
** Anthem Inc and the U.S. Justice Department dug
in their heels on Monday in court over whether the lower prices
the health insurer expects to negotiate after buying smaller
rival Cigna Corp are an efficiency that benefits
customers or an antitrust violation.
** Britain has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group
to just below 8 percent in a renewed attempt to return
the lender to full private ownership over the next year.
** Chesnara Plc, an insurance-focused takeover
specialist, confirmed that it was in talks to potentially buy a
business, after a Sky News report said the firm was in advanced
talks to buy Legal & General's Dutch business.
** Investcorp has bought a stake in Saudi Arabia's
Al Borg Medical Laboratories, one of the largest private medical
laboratory chains in the Gulf.
** Mauritian bank group SBM Holdings will acquire
full ownership of Kenya's Fidelity Bank, a small lender, in a
deal valued at 100 shillings ($0.98), SBM said.
** Beijing Soft Rock Investment Group said on
Monday it had scrapped an asset-swap deal with Dalian Wanda
Group, which is seeking a backdoor listing for its commercial
property business in Shanghai.
** Italian bank bailout fund Atlante will present an offer
to buy the bad loans of four small banks that were rescued from
bankruptcy a year ago to help ease their sale, the chairman of
the fund's manager said.
** Abu Dhabi's Union National Bank (UNB) said on
Tuesday it was setting up an Islamic insurance firm through a
joint venture with Orient Insurance Company,
offering 30 percent of shares through an initial public offering
(IPO).
** France's Zodiac Aerospace would only consider
an offer for the company if it represents better value than it
can achieve alone, but the company remains focused on its
industrial recovery plan, Chief Executive Olivier Zarrouati
said.
** Russian budget will receive proceeds from a sale of a
state stake in the country's largest oil producer Rosneft
by the end of this year, Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov said.
** Belgian industrial equipment supplier TVH Group NV on
Tuesday proposed to buy Lavendon Group Plc, a British
aerial work platform rental firm, in a potential deal worth 348
million pounds ($434.2 million).
** Bahrain-based investment management firm Arcapita said it
had acquired a privately-held portfolio of three housing schemes
for senior citizens in the United States for around $110
million.
** Smithfield Foods said on Monday it would buy parent of
the Farmer John and Saag's Specialty Meats brands, and farm
operations in three U.S. states from Hormel Foods Corp
for $145 million in cash.
** Tesoro Logistics LP said on Monday it would buy
some oil, natural gas and other gathering systems in North
Dakota for about $700 million, and will also acquire terminal
and storage assets from major shareholder Tesoro Corp
for about $400 million.
** South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on
Tuesday it decided to sell part of its container ship business
to Korea Line Corp for 37 billion Korean won ($31.38
million).
** Takata Corp has shortlisted Sweden's Autoliv Inc
and U.S. parts supplier Key Safety Systems as potential
bidders for the Japanese airbag maker at the centre of the
world's biggest auto recall, Bloomberg reported.
** Ascend Learning LLC, a U.S. maker of educational software
used in sectors such as healthcare, is exploring a sale that it
hopes will value the company at more than $2 billion, including
debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Nuclear companies from China, Kazakhstan and Japan are in
discussions with Areva about taking stakes in the
French reactor builder, a French government source told Reuters
on Tuesday. The negotiations are set to end in two to three
weeks, the source said.
