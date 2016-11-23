(Updates Amaya; adds Hapag-Lloyd, Microsoft, Linde, Kirkland
Lake Gold, Freeport McMoRan, others)
Nov 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Amaya Inc's former chief executive David Baazov said he
still plans to buy the online gambling firm despite one of his
apparent backers saying it had no involvement in the C$3.65
billion ($2.7 billion) bid.
** Europe's largest tour operator TUI Group will
spin off its German airline TUIfly into a separate company
together with some operations from struggling Air Berlin
after its supervisory board approved the move.
** The European Commission said it has given its conditional
approval to a merger between German container shipping line
Hapag-Lloyd and the United Arab Shipping Company
(UASC).
** Microsoft is set to gain EU approval for its $26
billion buy of professional social network LinkedIn
with tweaks to concessions aimed at addressing competition
concerns, three people close to the matter said.
** Banks are lining up a leveraged loan financing backing
CVC-owned private hospitals operator Elsan's acquisition of
French competitor MediPole Partenaires, banking sources said.
** Germany's Linde is in talks with China's
acquisitive transportation and leisure giant HNA Group over its
temperature-controlled logistics unit Gist, two people close to
the matter said.
** Techint Group said that it was still in talks with
Odebrecht SA on buying part of its stake in a $5
billion natural gas pipeline project in Peru, after local media
reported its partner on the acquisition had pulled out.
** French construction groups Vinci and Spie
are preparing bids for utility services provider SAG
as they seek to expand their offering in Germany, sources close
to the matter said.
** Kirkland Lake Gold Inc's largest shareholder,
Van Eck Associates, reaffirmed its support for the Canadian
miner's proposed takeover of Newmarket Gold Inc as a
deadline passed for shareholder proxy votes to be cast.
** The Indonesian subsidiary of Freeport McMoRan Inc
hopes to sell a 10.64 percent stake through an initial public
offering, its new chief executive said.
** Rio Tinto said it had agreed to sell
Alcan Aluminium UK to two members of energy and metals group GFG
Alliance for $410 million as part of an effort to bolster its
balance sheet.
** India's Zee media group has agreed to buy television
channels and a stake in a radio broadcasting business from
billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Group in a move that would
help the latter cut its debt by about 19 billion rupees ($277
million), the two sides said.
** Italian infrastructure group Atlantia aims to
raise more money than analysts expect from the sale of a stake
in its Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) business, Chief Financial
Officer Giancarlo Guenzi told Reuters.
** Mexico's conglomerate Grupo Industrial Saltillo, or
GISSA, said it agreed to buy Spain-based auto parts
maker Grupo Infun for 280 million euros ($296 million) in a bid
to expand in Europe and gain a foothold in Asia.
** Chinese and Iranian state-owned companies are interested
in taking over loss-making Pakistan Steel Mills as part of a
long-term lease deal, Privatisation Commission Chairman Mohammad
Zubair said.
** South Africa's Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd plans to
buy more hotels in the United Kingdom where it is performing
well and weakness in the pound has made assets much more
affordable, it said after reporting flat half-year profit.
** French ski resorts operator Compagnie des Alpes
said it was hopeful it could secure fresh investment by the end
of the year as it discusses selling a stake to Chinese
conglomerate Fosun and other potential investors.
** Areva hopes that China's CNNC and Japan's MHI
will agree to buy a minority stake in the French
state-controlled nuclear group in coming weeks, Areva's chief
executive said.
** British holiday company Thomas Cook said it was
not currently planning to take part in the consolidation of the
German airline market, but would not rule out being involved in
future.
** U.S. private equity firm Advent International Corp will
buy Brammer Plc for 221.5 million pounds ($274.8
million), the companies said.
** Investcorp said its U.S.-based real estate
division had bought a portfolio of properties in the Boston and
Denver metropolitan areas for about $250 million.
** China will merge the firm that manages its cotton
reserves with state grains stockpiler Sinograin, the country's
state assets supervisor said, as part of a major reform of
state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
** South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co has
sold its entire stake in fighter jet manufacturer Korea
Aerospace Industries (KAI) Ltd, a Hyundai Motor
spokeswoman said, without disclosing the value of the deal.
** Chinese internet services giant Tencent Holdings Ltd
and a group of seven investors have moved closer to
launching a 1.5 billion yuan ($218 million) online life insurer
in China, putting up funds and signing an agreement to form the
venture.
** China Vanke Co Ltd said China
Evergrande Group had bought another 551.96 million A
shares in Vanke in August and November, doubling its stake in
the developer to 10 percent.
** Asset manager Carnegie Fonder has sold its around 2
percent stake in Sweden's Intrum Justitia in reaction to
the debt collector's deal to buy Norwegian peer Lindorff,
Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reports.
(Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Laharee Chatterjee in
Bengaluru)