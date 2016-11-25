(Updates J&J, adds Amundi, BP and HSH Nordbank)
Nov 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1845 GMT on Friday:
** U.S. healthcare group Johnson & Johnson and
biotech group Actelion confirmed they are in talks
after media reports about a potential deal sent the Swiss
company's stock to a record high.
** Russian state power company InterRAO and China
Huadian Corp are interested in buying Enel Russia, the
Russian power generation unit of Italy's Enel, two
financial market sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank began
meeting potential buyers in London this week ahead of the German
lender's planned privatisation next year, people close to the
matter said.
** France's Amundi has submitted the highest offer to buy
Italian UniCredit's asset manager, Pioneer, while a consortium
led by Poste Italiane and Ameriprise Financial are scrambling to
stay in the race, three sources close to the matter said on
Friday.
** BP has agreed to buy 10 percent of Eni's
Shorouk concession offshore Egypt, which includes the giant Zohr
gas field, for $375 million, joining other oil majors in
increasing bets on the growing gas market.
** Italian beverage group Davide Campari said on
Friday it agreed to sell its still wines business for 62 million
euros ($66 million), as it presses ahead with its strategy to
focus on spirits.
** Aliansce Shopping Centers SA is eyeing several
acquisition targets across Brazil's mall industry as a way to
fuel growth in the near term, although prices seem too stretched
at this point, Chief Executive Officer Renato Rique said on
Friday.
** Royal Dutch Shell is in advanced talks with a
party interested in buying its onshore operations in Gabon as
part of a $30 billion divestment plan following its purchase of
BG Group, which was completed in February.
** Polish state-run utilities will not be expected to invest
more money to support the country's troubled coal mining firms,
Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski told a local radio station
on Friday, sending some of the utilities' shares up.
** The Norwegian government may further raise its stake in
the Dvalin natural gas field development, which is expected to
start producing in 2020, the country's oil ministry said on
Friday.
** Yum China Holdings Inc is in talks to buy food
delivery services firm Daojia.com for up to $200 million, two
people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the biggest
operator of fast food on the mainland seeks to boost sales from
customers dining at home.
** Italian utility Edison, which has made a bid for Alerion
Clean Power, plans to buy another company by March,
Chief Executive Marc Benayoun said in an interview with daily
Corriere della Sera on Friday.
** Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corp said on Friday it
plans to sell 9 percent of Vinamilk, the country's
biggest listed firm, on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on Dec.
12, 10 days later than previously planned.
** Thailand's Amarin Printing and Publishing Pcl
said on Friday that a company controlled by Thai billionaire
Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi would buy a 47.62 percent stake in the
company for 850 million baht ($24 million).
** Australia's biggest bookmaker Tabcorp Holdings
on Friday said it had purchased control of around 10 percent of
its takeover target lottery operator Tatts Group for A$638
million.
** South Korea's Daesung Industrial Gases, nearly half-owned
by Goldman Sachs, will be put up for auction with
first-round bids due in early December - a deal reportedly worth
about 1.5 trillion won ($1.3 billion).
** South Korea's Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd
said on Friday it was chosen as preferred bidder to buy a port
terminal in Algeciras, Spain, partly owned by Hanjin Shipping Co
Ltd.
** Australian pension fund Hostplus is keen to invest in
credit, property and infrastructure, but sees no value in
sovereign bonds, its chief executive said on Friday.
** The Islamic Development Bank will seek a
strategic stake in Turkey's main stock exchange and collaborate
on developing a gold trading platform for use by majority-Muslim
countries, part of a broad agreement signed on Thursday.
** AustralianSuper, the nation's largest pension fund with
A$105 billion ($78 billion) under management, would like to buy
more infrastructure assets but not at any cost, a senior
executive said, amid a global hunt for yield.
** The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is
prepared to buy a stake in Ukraine's largest state-owned bank,
Oschadbank, provided changes are made to its management and
operational and financial performance, the banks said on Friday.
(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)