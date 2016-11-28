Nov 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Monday:
** Mid-tier Canadian miner Kirkland Lake Gold said
on Friday its shareholders voted heavily in favor of its
takeover of Newmarket Gold, confirming a Reuters story
on Thursday.
** U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson said
on Friday it was in preliminary talks with Actelion
about a potential takeover of Europe's largest biotech firm,
currently valued at about $20 billion.
** Italy's Ferrero expects to wrap up a deal to buy biscuit
maker Delacre from United Biscuits by mid-December, the producer
of chocolate and nut spread Nutella said on Saturday.
** Brazilian engineering group Odebrecht SA said it has
agreed to sell its Olmos irrigation business in Peru to
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and Suez SA
for an undisclosed sum.
** The Chinese consortium seeking to buy Italian soccer club
AC Milan is committed to signing the deal soon, it said on
Saturday, after the club's owner Silvio Berlusconi hinted at a
further delay to the long-awaited acquisition.
** Administrators for failed Icelandic bank Kaupthing are
looking to sell off British high street retailers including
Coast, Oasis and Warehouse which employ thousands of people,
four sources familiar with the matter said.
** British sportswear and fashion retailer JD Sports
Fashion has purchased Go Outdoors for 112.3 million
pounds ($140.4 million), it said on Monday, beefing-up its
presence in the outdoor clothing market.
** European industrial equipment supplier Loxam SAS has made
a takeover approach to rival Lavendon Group, setting the
scene for a bid battle for the British firm which has provided
aerial work platforms for Harry Potter films.
** Belgian specialty materials group Umicore has
completed the sale of its zinc units to U.S.-based private
equity firm OpenGate Capital for $150 million.
