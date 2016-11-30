(Adds BSN Medical, Actelion, Takeda Pharma, Thom Europe,
Atlantia, BAE Systems, Lichtblick)
Nov 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** U.S. industrial gases group Praxair has revived
efforts to combine with German rival Linde, seeking to
overcome differences over key personnel and location of
headquarters that scuppered previous talks in September.
** U.S. supermarket chain Albertsons Companies Inc
is in advanced talks to acquire closely-held grocery store
operator Price Chopper for around $1 billion, people familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday.
** A division of Brazil's antitrust watchdog is proposing to
call off financial bourse BM&FBovespa SA's planned takeover of
rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados,
the latest challenge facing a deal that would create Latin
America's largest exchange.
** Private equity firm BC Partners as well as Sweden's SCA
handed in final offers for German bandage maker BSN
Medical, several people close to the deal said, easing pressure
on owner EQT to seek listing for the company.
** Shares in Swiss biotech company Actelion fell
more than 6 percent after news outlet streetinsider.com reported
on Wednesday the company had rejected a full takeover offer by
U.S. healthcare group Johnson & Johnson and may sell a
unit.
** Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's negotiations to
acquire Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's
Salix stomach-drug business have stalled over price
disagreements, people familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
** The owners of jewellery retailer Thom Europe have hired
banks to advise on a potential sale or initial public offering
that could value the company at more than 1 billion euros ($1.1
billion), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Italy's Atlantia will buy an additional 0.8
percent stake in Venice airport operator SAVE raising
its overall holding to 22.1 percent, the infrastructure group
said on Wednesday.
** BAE Systems said on Wednesday it expected to
sign a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to supply
M777 Howitzers to the Indian Army after both governments cleared
the deal.
** China Evergrande Group said it has bought more
shares in rival property developer China Vanke
- the latest purchase in a rapid build up this month
that could soon see it become the company's second-biggest No. 2
shareholder.
** Taiwan's ChipMOS Technologies said it scrapped
a planned $373 million stake sale to China's Tsinghua Unigroup
due to uncertainty about Taiwanese regulatory clearance, the
second deal in eight months involving Unigroup and a firm in the
island to fall through.
Instead, the chip test and packaging company will sell a
54.98 percent stake in its Shanghai operations to the Chinese
conglomerate and related strategic investors for 498 million
yuan ($72.36 million) to expand its production and business in
China, ChipMOS said on Wednesday.
** Commercial International Bank (CIB), Egypt's
largest listed bank, said it is in talks with local and Gulf
investors to sell a 70-80 percent stake in its investment
banking arm CI Capital.
** Italy's biggest utility Enel SpA bought
Brazilian power distribution company Celg-D from the state-run
power holding company Eletrobras on Wednesday, as it
presses ahead with plans to expand in Latin America.
Also, Lichtblick, Germany's largest independent supplier of
renewable energy, is looking at strategic options for its
business and has talked to Italy's Enel about a possible sale,
several people familiar with the matter said.
** Telecom infrastructure provider Zayo Group Holdings Inc
said on Wednesday it would buy smaller rival Electric
Lightwave for $1.42 billion in cash to expand its fiber network
on the U.S. West Coast.
** British utility Centrica PLC said on Wednesday it
has agreed to sell its gas assets in Trindad and Tobago for $30
million to Royal Dutch Shell.
** Beijing Xinwei Technology Group remains in
negotiations to buy Israeli satellite operator Space
Communications, but the purchase price has been reduced
by a third to about $190 million, the companies said on
Wednesday.
(Compiled by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)