(Adds BSN Medical, Actelion, Takeda Pharma, Thom Europe, Atlantia, BAE Systems, Lichtblick)

Nov 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** U.S. industrial gases group Praxair has revived efforts to combine with German rival Linde, seeking to overcome differences over key personnel and location of headquarters that scuppered previous talks in September.

** U.S. supermarket chain Albertsons Companies Inc is in advanced talks to acquire closely-held grocery store operator Price Chopper for around $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** A division of Brazil's antitrust watchdog is proposing to call off financial bourse BM&FBovespa SA's planned takeover of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, the latest challenge facing a deal that would create Latin America's largest exchange.

** Private equity firm BC Partners as well as Sweden's SCA handed in final offers for German bandage maker BSN Medical, several people close to the deal said, easing pressure on owner EQT to seek listing for the company.

** Shares in Swiss biotech company Actelion fell more than 6 percent after news outlet streetinsider.com reported on Wednesday the company had rejected a full takeover offer by U.S. healthcare group Johnson & Johnson and may sell a unit.

** Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's negotiations to acquire Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Salix stomach-drug business have stalled over price disagreements, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** The owners of jewellery retailer Thom Europe have hired banks to advise on a potential sale or initial public offering that could value the company at more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Italy's Atlantia will buy an additional 0.8 percent stake in Venice airport operator SAVE raising its overall holding to 22.1 percent, the infrastructure group said on Wednesday.

** BAE Systems said on Wednesday it expected to sign a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to supply M777 Howitzers to the Indian Army after both governments cleared the deal.

** China Evergrande Group said it has bought more shares in rival property developer China Vanke - the latest purchase in a rapid build up this month that could soon see it become the company's second-biggest No. 2 shareholder.

** Taiwan's ChipMOS Technologies said it scrapped a planned $373 million stake sale to China's Tsinghua Unigroup due to uncertainty about Taiwanese regulatory clearance, the second deal in eight months involving Unigroup and a firm in the island to fall through.

Instead, the chip test and packaging company will sell a 54.98 percent stake in its Shanghai operations to the Chinese conglomerate and related strategic investors for 498 million yuan ($72.36 million) to expand its production and business in China, ChipMOS said on Wednesday.

** Commercial International Bank (CIB), Egypt's largest listed bank, said it is in talks with local and Gulf investors to sell a 70-80 percent stake in its investment banking arm CI Capital.

** Italy's biggest utility Enel SpA bought Brazilian power distribution company Celg-D from the state-run power holding company Eletrobras on Wednesday, as it presses ahead with plans to expand in Latin America.

Also, Lichtblick, Germany's largest independent supplier of renewable energy, is looking at strategic options for its business and has talked to Italy's Enel about a possible sale, several people familiar with the matter said.

** Telecom infrastructure provider Zayo Group Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would buy smaller rival Electric Lightwave for $1.42 billion in cash to expand its fiber network on the U.S. West Coast.

** British utility Centrica PLC said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its gas assets in Trindad and Tobago for $30 million to Royal Dutch Shell.

** Beijing Xinwei Technology Group remains in negotiations to buy Israeli satellite operator Space Communications, but the purchase price has been reduced by a third to about $190 million, the companies said on Wednesday. (Compiled by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)