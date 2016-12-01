(Adds Cummins, Poland tender, CA Inc, JZ International, Fandango Media, National Bank, CIB)

Dec 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Activist investor Starboard Value LP has acquired a stake in aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc and is questioning its $6.4 billion purchase of B/E Aerospace Inc , a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** Parker-Hannifin Corp, whose motion and control systems are used in a variety of industries, said on Thursday it would buy Clarcor Inc for about $4.3 billion, including debt, to double the size of its filtration systems business.

** A consortium led by private-equity firm Carlyle Group and Chinese conglomerate Citic Group Corp has neared a deal to buy stores of McDonald's Corp in China and Hong Kong for up to $3 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Belgian postal company Bpost SA has made its third and what it said was its final offer for Dutch rival PostNL NV, sweetening the proposed cash and shares deal to 2.54 billion euros ($2.7 billion).

** Cummins Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of engines for large trucks, is preparing to explore the sale of a business that makes filters and coolants, potentially valuing it at more than $1.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Poland has launched a tender to buy 14 helicopters as part of an urgent operational need of the armed forces, the defense ministry said in a statement on Thursday without elaborating.

** U.S. software management group CA Inc said on Thursday it has agreed to buy Austrian business automation firm Automic from private equity group EQT in a 600 million euro ($635 million) deal as it seeks to expand in Europe.

** Investment fund JZ International has hired Natixis for the sale of its 65 percent share in Factor Energia, a supplier of electricity in Spain with 58,000 mostly corporate customers, three sources with knowledge of the operation said.

** Fandango Media LLC, an online movie ticketing platform owned by Comcast Corp, said on Thursday it would buy Peru-based Cinepapaya to expand in Latin America.

** Uranium miner Paladin Energy said on Thursday it is talking to its bondholders and others to shore up its finances as a planned sale of a stake in its main mine to a Chinese state-owned firm has been delayed.

** Greece's second largest lender National Bank (NBG) has hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as advisers on the sale of a stake in its insurance subsidiary National Insurance, banking sources close to the procedure said on Thursday.

** Greece will decide next week how to proceed with the sale of its natural gas grid operator, a key term of its international bailout, after talks with Azerbaijan's SOCAR collapsed, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

** Egypt's largest listed lender CIB sold a near-72 percent stake in its investment banking arm CI Capital to Egyptian and Gulf investors on Thursday, as part of a move to shed subsidiaries and focus on core actives.

** French spirits group Remy Cointreau said it had agreed to buy American single malt whiskey maker Westland Distillery to tap growing demand for higher-priced spirits and boost its profit margins.

** Spain's Banco Popular is in talks with larger rival BBVA and others on a potential merger, Spanish newspaper Expansion reported without citing sources.

** PAI Partners and Goldman Sachs' investment arm, the owners of building materials maker Xella, have agreed to sell the company to Lone Star, Xella said in a statement.

** A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed to buy German rival container shipping line Hamburg Süd, sending shares in the Danish shipping company up nearly 5 percent.

** London-headquartered private equity firm XIO Group has signed a deal to buy Meitav Dash, which manages more than $32 billion in assets, Israel's second-largest investment house said.

** Japanese financial services company Tokyo Century Corp has made a strategic investment in Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab, the companies said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Compiled by Komal Khettry and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)