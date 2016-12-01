(Adds Cummins, Poland tender, CA Inc, JZ International,
Fandango Media, National Bank, CIB)
Dec 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** Activist investor Starboard Value LP has acquired a stake
in aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc and is
questioning its $6.4 billion purchase of B/E Aerospace Inc
, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
** Parker-Hannifin Corp, whose motion and control
systems are used in a variety of industries, said on Thursday it
would buy Clarcor Inc for about $4.3 billion, including
debt, to double the size of its filtration systems business.
** A consortium led by private-equity firm Carlyle Group
and Chinese conglomerate Citic Group Corp has neared a
deal to buy stores of McDonald's Corp in China and Hong
Kong for up to $3 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
** Belgian postal company Bpost SA has made its
third and what it said was its final offer for Dutch rival
PostNL NV, sweetening the proposed cash and shares
deal to 2.54 billion euros ($2.7 billion).
** Cummins Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of engines for
large trucks, is preparing to explore the sale of a business
that makes filters and coolants, potentially valuing it at more
than $1.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Poland has launched a tender to buy 14 helicopters as
part of an urgent operational need of the armed forces, the
defense ministry said in a statement on Thursday without
elaborating.
** U.S. software management group CA Inc said on
Thursday it has agreed to buy Austrian business automation firm
Automic from private equity group EQT in a 600 million euro
($635 million) deal as it seeks to expand in Europe.
** Investment fund JZ International has hired Natixis for
the sale of its 65 percent share in Factor Energia, a supplier
of electricity in Spain with 58,000 mostly corporate customers,
three sources with knowledge of the operation said.
** Fandango Media LLC, an online movie ticketing platform
owned by Comcast Corp, said on Thursday it would buy
Peru-based Cinepapaya to expand in Latin America.
** Uranium miner Paladin Energy said on Thursday it
is talking to its bondholders and others to shore up its
finances as a planned sale of a stake in its main mine to a
Chinese state-owned firm has been delayed.
** Greece's second largest lender National Bank (NBG)
has hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as advisers
on the sale of a stake in its insurance subsidiary National
Insurance, banking sources close to the procedure said on
Thursday.
** Greece will decide next week how to proceed with the sale
of its natural gas grid operator, a key term of its
international bailout, after talks with Azerbaijan's SOCAR
collapsed, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.
** Egypt's largest listed lender CIB sold a
near-72 percent stake in its investment banking arm CI Capital
to Egyptian and Gulf investors on Thursday, as part of a move to
shed subsidiaries and focus on core actives.
** French spirits group Remy Cointreau said it had
agreed to buy American single malt whiskey maker Westland
Distillery to tap growing demand for higher-priced spirits and
boost its profit margins.
** Spain's Banco Popular is in talks with larger
rival BBVA and others on a potential merger, Spanish
newspaper Expansion reported without citing sources.
** PAI Partners and Goldman Sachs' investment arm,
the owners of building materials maker Xella, have agreed to
sell the company to Lone Star, Xella said in a statement.
** A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed to buy German
rival container shipping line Hamburg Süd, sending shares in the
Danish shipping company up nearly 5 percent.
** London-headquartered private equity firm XIO Group has
signed a deal to buy Meitav Dash, which manages more than $32
billion in assets, Israel's second-largest investment house
said.
** Japanese financial services company Tokyo Century Corp
has made a strategic investment in Southeast Asian
ride-hailing firm Grab, the companies said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9414 euros)
(Compiled by Komal Khettry and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)