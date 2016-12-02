(Adds Actelion, PAI Partners, Ladder Capital, Ixia, AC Milan, Vivendi, Ferrovial, AT&T)

Dec 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Actelion's silence speaks volumes to the dozens of event-driven hedge funds piling into the Swiss biotech firm, betting that Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) approach will result in an outright takeover and handsome returns.

** SK Holdings Co said it submitted a non-binding bid to buy South Korea's second-biggest producer of industrial gases that has been put up for sale by Goldman Sachs and others, in a deal a source said could be valued at around $2 billion.

** Private equity group PAI Partners expects to receive bids for its French lab testing chain Cerba on Dec. 8 in a deal that could be worth as much as 1.8 billion euros ($1.92 billion), two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

** Ladder Capital Corp, a real estate investment trust which has bankrolled much of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's property development, is exploring the possibility of a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Ixia, a U.S. provider of equipment and applications that help maintain computer networks, is exploring a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Teleflex Inc said it agreed to buy fellow medical device maker Vascular Solutions Inc for about $1 billion.

** India's power and coal minister Piyush Goyal said there was no value in splitting up India's biggest coal producer Coal India Ltd and denied any plans to break it up.

** Aixtron will have to take action to balance income and costs, including potential job cuts, if U.S. President Barack Obama blocks its takeover by China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund (FGC).

** Silvio Berlusconi and the Chinese investors seeking to buy Italian soccer club AC Milan are discussing the possibility of postponing the closing of the deal to the end of February, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** Turkish conglomerate Limak Holding has signed a memorandum of understanding to buy a hydropower plant in southeast Turkey from Norway's Statkraft, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** McDonald's Corp said it had sold the franchise rights for its restaurants in Singapore and Malaysia to Saudi Arabia's Lionhorn Pte Ltd as part of a plan to move away from direct ownership in Asia.

** Wacher Chemie is in early talks with Chinese suitors interested in taking a stake in the German chemical group's silicon wafers unit Siltronic, three people familiar with the matter said.

** Germany's largest supermarket group Edeka and rival Rewe agreed a deal to take over the loss-making Kaiser's chain, potentially ending years of uncertainty over the future of the group.

** German medical software company CompuGroup Medical has ended discussions over potential acquisition of Belgian graphics group Agfa-Gevaert, CompuGroup said in a statement on Thursday.

** U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has sold its 19.9 percent stake in GrainCorp Ltd to underwriters UBS just three years after a failed bid to wholly acquire the Australian grain handler.

** China's Alibaba Group Holding is not buying Indian e-commerce company Snapdeal and is not in talks to do so, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, dampening talk that an acquisition was in the works.

** Vivendi denied on Friday a press report that said the French media group was willing to resume talks with Italian broadcaster Mediaset over a collapsed pay-TV deal and was considering involving Telecom Italia.

** Spain's infrastructure company Ferrovial SA is in talks to acquire from its Spanish rival Grupo Isolux Corsan SA IPO-ISOL.MC three power transmission projects in Brazil, according to a Ferrovial letter seen by Reuters on Friday.

** Toyota Tsusho has bought a 9.5 percent stake in Kenyan information technology firm Seven Seas for a reported $3 million, the Kenyan firm said.

** The Spanish government is open to auctioning state-owned Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) to potential suitors before a potential merger with fellow nationalized lender Bankia, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said.

** Billionaire investor Mark Cuban will be among the witnesses scheduled to testify at a U.S. Senate Judiciary panel hearing on Dec. 7 on AT&T Inc's proposed $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc. (Compiled by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)