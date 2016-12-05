(Adds Rosneft, British oil company and Liberty Mutual)

Dec 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 21:00 GMT on Monday:

** Hong Kong-listed Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd made a $5.4 billion approach for Australian energy firm Duet Group, upping the pressure on Australia to soften its stance on foreign acquisitions following a string of knock-backs.

** Japan's Panasonic Corp may buy European automotive light maker ZKW Group, accelerating its push into the automotive electronics market, a person familiar with the matter said.

ZKW Group said on Monday it was not in talks with Panasonic about a possible takeover.

** Cambian Group Plc, a behavioral health services provider, said it would sell its adult services business to a unit of Universal Health Services Inc for 377 million pounds ($478 million) in cash.

** U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp said it would sell a part of its acreage in the Haynesville Shale area for $450 million to a private company.

** UniCredit SpA, Italy's biggest bank by assets, has started exclusive talks with France's Amundi SA to sell its asset management arm Pioneer Investments as it strives to boost its capital base.

** Air Berlin Plc received another cash boost from shareholder Etihad, announcing plans to sell its share of Austria-based carrier Niki as part of a wide-ranging restructuring that will see the creation of a new leisure airline.

Selling its 49.8 percent indirect stake in Niki will bring loss-making Air Berlin 300 million euros ($321 million) and have a positive effect on its financial results, the German carrier said in a statement on Monday.

** Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC is investing 3.5 trillion rupiah ($260.7 million) in a company that operates Indonesia's biggest cinema chain, marking the latest foreign investment in the country's burgeoning movie industry.

** Saudi Arabia's Advanced Petrochemical Co has purchased just under 6 percent of shares in National Industrialisation Co (Tasnee), it said on Monday.

** Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co said it had agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in four blocks in the U.S. offshore oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Mexico from Royal Dutch Shell Plc for an undisclosed amount.

** Bank Hapoalim BM, Israel's largest lender, said on Sunday it agreed to sell its Miami branch's international private banking portfolio to Safra National Bank of New York for $16.5 million.

** Satellite radio company Sirius XM Holdings Inc's Chairman Greg Maffei recently made a fresh approach to internet radio provider Pandora Media Inc and expressed interest about a potential takeover, according to a source familiar with the matter.

** Struggling retailer Sears Holdings Corp said Chief Executive Eddie Lampert proposed to buy a bigger stake in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc, if Sears Hometown entered into a partnership related to certain brands and its home services unit.

** The sale of Aixtron to Chinese investors could go ahead under new terms if the German semiconductor equipment maker sells its Silicon Valley division separately to get around U.S. objections, analysts said.

** Russian oil firm Rosneft opened the books for a 600 billion rouble ($9.4 billion) bond sale on Monday to raise money for foreign projects, and said it was interested in an offshore concession in Egypt.

** British oil company BP has acquired Spanish group Repsol's 3.06 percent stake in the Tangguh liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Indonesia for $313 million dollars, a BP spokesman said.

** A U.S. Justice Department attorney told a federal judge that health insurer Aetna Inc's planned acquisition of Humana Inc broke antitrust law by reducing competition in Medicare Advantage and Obamacare exchange businesses, kicking off a trial expected to last weeks.

** Liberty Mutual Holding Co Inc will buy Ironshore Inc, a U.S. insurer whose previous acquisition by China's Fosun International Ltd had attracted scrutiny by a U.S. national security panel, for around $3 billion.

** A Jordanian consortium has bid for Saudi Oger's 20 percent stake in Arab Bank Group after the family of Saudi Arabia's Fawaz Alhokair dropped its own $1.1 billion offer, banking sources told Reuters.

** Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc said on Monday it would buy broadband service provider FairPoint Communications Inc in an all-stock deal valued at $1.5 billion, including debt.

($1 = 0.79 pounds) ($1 = 13,425.00 rupiah) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)