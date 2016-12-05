(Adds Rosneft, British oil company and Liberty Mutual)
Dec 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 21:00 GMT on Monday:
** Hong Kong-listed Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd
made a $5.4 billion approach for Australian energy
firm Duet Group, upping the pressure on Australia to
soften its stance on foreign acquisitions following a string of
knock-backs.
** Japan's Panasonic Corp may buy European
automotive light maker ZKW Group, accelerating its push into the
automotive electronics market, a person familiar with the matter
said.
ZKW Group said on Monday it was not in talks with Panasonic
about a possible takeover.
** Cambian Group Plc, a behavioral health services
provider, said it would sell its adult services business to a
unit of Universal Health Services Inc for 377 million
pounds ($478 million) in cash.
** U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp
said it would sell a part of its acreage in the Haynesville
Shale area for $450 million to a private company.
** UniCredit SpA, Italy's biggest bank by assets,
has started exclusive talks with France's Amundi SA to
sell its asset management arm Pioneer Investments as it strives
to boost its capital base.
** Air Berlin Plc received another cash boost from
shareholder Etihad, announcing plans to sell its share of
Austria-based carrier Niki as part of a wide-ranging
restructuring that will see the creation of a new leisure
airline.
Selling its 49.8 percent indirect stake in Niki will bring
loss-making Air Berlin 300 million euros ($321 million) and have
a positive effect on its financial results, the German carrier
said in a statement on Monday.
** Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC is investing 3.5
trillion rupiah ($260.7 million) in a company that operates
Indonesia's biggest cinema chain, marking the latest foreign
investment in the country's burgeoning movie industry.
** Saudi Arabia's Advanced Petrochemical Co has
purchased just under 6 percent of shares in National
Industrialisation Co (Tasnee), it said on Monday.
** Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co said it had
agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in four blocks in the U.S.
offshore oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Mexico from Royal
Dutch Shell Plc for an undisclosed amount.
** Bank Hapoalim BM, Israel's largest lender, said
on Sunday it agreed to sell its Miami branch's international
private banking portfolio to Safra National Bank of New York
for $16.5 million.
** Satellite radio company Sirius XM Holdings Inc's
Chairman Greg Maffei recently made a fresh approach to internet
radio provider Pandora Media Inc and expressed interest
about a potential takeover, according to a source familiar with
the matter.
** Struggling retailer Sears Holdings Corp said
Chief Executive Eddie Lampert proposed to buy a bigger stake in
Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc, if Sears Hometown
entered into a partnership related to certain brands and its
home services unit.
** The sale of Aixtron to Chinese investors could
go ahead under new terms if the German semiconductor equipment
maker sells its Silicon Valley division separately to get around
U.S. objections, analysts said.
** Russian oil firm Rosneft opened the books for a
600 billion rouble ($9.4 billion) bond sale on Monday to raise
money for foreign projects, and said it was interested in an
offshore concession in Egypt.
** British oil company BP has acquired Spanish group
Repsol's 3.06 percent stake in the Tangguh liquefied
natural gas (LNG) project in Indonesia for $313 million dollars,
a BP spokesman said.
** A U.S. Justice Department attorney told a federal judge
that health insurer Aetna Inc's planned acquisition of
Humana Inc broke antitrust law by reducing competition
in Medicare Advantage and Obamacare exchange businesses, kicking
off a trial expected to last weeks.
** Liberty Mutual Holding Co Inc will buy Ironshore Inc, a
U.S. insurer whose previous acquisition by China's Fosun
International Ltd had attracted scrutiny by a U.S. national
security panel, for around $3 billion.
** A Jordanian consortium has bid for Saudi Oger's 20
percent stake in Arab Bank Group after the family of
Saudi Arabia's Fawaz Alhokair dropped its own $1.1 billion
offer, banking sources told Reuters.
** Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc said on
Monday it would buy broadband service provider FairPoint
Communications Inc in an all-stock deal valued at $1.5
billion, including debt.
($1 = 0.79 pounds)
($1 = 13,425.00 rupiah)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Diptendu Lahiri in
Bengaluru)