(Adds Arab Bank Group and KKR)
Dec 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2230 GMT on Tuesday:
** U.S. IT services provider Roper Technologies Inc
said it would buy business software company Deltek
from private equity firm Thoma Bravo in a cash deal valued at
$2.8 billion.
** GoDaddy Inc, a U.S.-based website domain name
provider, said on Tuesday that it would buy peer Host Europe
Group (HEG) for 1.69 billion euros ($1.82 billion), including
debt, as it seeks to expand beyond the initial set-up of
websites.
** Synchronoss Technologies Inc, which makes
customer service software for mobile carriers, said on Tuesday
it would buy cloud-based business software provider Intralinks
Holdings Inc for $821 million in cash.
** British company Drax Group Plc said it plans to
buy energy supplier Opus Energy Group Ltd for 340 million pounds
($434 million) and will also purchase four gas power plant
projects as it seeks to diversify across energy markets.
** ABN Amro said it had agreed to sell its private
banking operations in Asia and the Middle East, with $20 billion
(18.5 billion euros) in assets under management, to LGT, a
business run by the Princely Family of Liechtenstein.
** Chinese telecoms equipment group ZTE Corp
said it will buy 48.04 percent of Turkish systems
integration provider Netas Telekomunikasyon A.S. for
$101.3 million to help it expand in Turkey.
** British tourism company Thomas Cook Group Plc
said it would pay 55.8 million pounds ($71 million)to take full
control of a jointly owned network of 764 travel shops in
Britain which it had run with partner The Co-operative Group.
** Debt purchaser and manager Arrow Global Group Plc
said it would enter the Italian market by buying
financial services business Zenith Service SpA for an enterprise
value of 17 million euros ($18.28 million).
** Private equity firm KKR & Co said it would
acquire a majority stake in cybersecurity company Optiv Security
Inc, which is majority owned by Blackstone Group LP.
Optiv, which in November had filed with U.S. regulators for an
initial public offering, did not disclose financial terms.
** McDonald's Corp is looking to raise $1 billion to
$2 billion with the sale of its China and Hong Kong stores after
the U.S. fast-food chain decided to keep "a significant minority
stake in the business," a person with direct knowledge of the
plans said on Tuesday.
** Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc
said it would acquire financial network HollisWealth
from ScotiaBank.
** Hungary's state-owned power holding ENKSZ has agreed to
acquire regional power supplier EDF Demasz from France's EDF
International, state news agency MTI reported on
Tuesday.
** German roof tile maker Braas Monier Building Group SA
has suffered a setback in its bid to fend off a
hostile takeover by U.S. group Standard Industries
after a court approved a temporary injunction against its plans
to raise capital.
** A Brazilian federal court issued an injunction to block
the sale of the fuels distribution unit of state oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) after a request by
workers, according to the court's press office.
** Verizon Communications Inc, the No. 1 U.S.
wireless carrier, is selling 29 data centers in the United
States and Latin America to Equinix Inc for $3.6
billion, as the telecom giant focuses on its core business.
** Private equity firm KKR has entered the smart
meter sector with the purchase of British company Calvin Capital
from infrastructure investor Infracapital, the companies said.
** Arab Bank Group Chairman Sabih al Masri is joining other
Jordanian and Arab investors in a bid to buy Oger Middle East
Holding's 20 percent stake in Arab Bank, an Amman bourse
statement said.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Diptendu Lahiri in
Bengaluru)