(Adds Dupont, Rosneft, Orange)
Dec 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** Britain's National Grid Plc has sold a majority
stake in its gas network in a 5.4 billion pound ($7 billion)
deal, which could test Prime Minister Theresa May's pledge to
vet infrastructure sales to foreign buyers.
** Italy's biggest lender UniCredit has agreed to
sell its Polish assets for 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion),
improving its financial standing ahead of share issue at a time
of political instability at home.
** U.S. private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts
said it would launch a tender offer for a stake in German market
research firm GfK SE and had reached an agreement with
GfK's majority shareholder to jointly develop the
company.
** No new bid has emerged for Australia's largest private
land holder S. Kidman & Co, likely paving the way for the
country's richest woman Gina Rinehart to take it over with her
A$386.5 million ($289.41 million) offer, a source close to the
transaction said.
** AccorHotels has bought an initial 5 percent
stake in Singapore's Banyan Tree Holdings as part of
Accor's current strategy to strengthen its luxury hotels
portfolio to give a boost to its earnings.
** Brazil's federal auditing court (TCU) has suspended
temporarily part of state-controlled Petrobras's asset sale
program while the court reviews its divestment procedures for a
final ruling.
** AirAsia Bhd has received nearly a dozen bids
for its aircraft leasing unit, mostly from Chinese firms,
including the leasing arms of China Merchants Bank
and Ping An Insurance Group, sources with knowledge
of the process told Reuters.
** Australia's competition regulator said it will not oppose
state-owned Chinese chemicals group ChemChina's proposed $43
billion acquisition of Swiss seeds group Syngenta.
** TUI Group, Europe's largest travel company, said
the sale of its specialist holiday arm Travelopia was
progressing and it expected the deal to close in the first half
of its financial year.
** Ocado believes the start of operations at its
third major UK distribution center, its most high-tech yet,
should help it to secure a long-awaited deal with an
international partner, the online supermarket group said.
** Telekom Austria Group said it had agreed to buy
a controlling stake in Croatian communications and computing
group Metronet Telekomunikacije, which last year generated
revenues of around 28 million euros ($30.2 million).
** China's Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund has dropped its
takeover bid for chip equipment maker Aixtron SE
after the United States blocked the deal on security grounds,
throwing the German company's future into doubt.
** Dupont Chief Executive Ed Breen said the incoming
administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is not
likely to have an impact on his company's planned merger with
rival Dow Chemical.
** Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo is expected to provide a
consortium of Qatar and commodities trader Glencore with
sizeable funds to help finance their purchase of a stake in
Russian oil company Rosneft, two sources familiar
with the transaction said.
** France's Orange would look to make a bid for
Vivendi's pay-TV Canal Plus if it came up for sale,
Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard said.
(Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha, Anet Josline Pinto and Diptendu
Lahiri in Bengaluru)