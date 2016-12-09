(Adds Sky Plc, NorthStar Realty Europe, Rivian Automotive)
Dec 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd will pay $2.2
billion for U.S.-based Stillwater Mining Co, Sibanye
said, extending its push into platinum mining.
** 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it
notes, said it had entered into agreements to sell its identity
management business to Amsterdam-based digital security company
Gemalto NV for $850 million.
** Japan's Sumitomo Corp has agreed to buy Fyffes
for 751 million euros ($798 million) in a deal that will
merge the largest banana distributors in Asia and Europe and
provide a windfall to shareholders in the Irish
company.
** Germany's Evonik agreed to buy J.M. Huber
Corp's silica unit for $630 million to widen its
specialty chemicals business, the company said.
** State Bank of India has agreed to sell a 3.9
percent stake in its life insurance arm to affiliates of KKR &
Co LP and Temasek for 17.94 billion rupees
($266 million), the nation's biggest lender said.
** French asset manager Amundi SA plans to sell
new shares totaling between 1.5 billion euros and 2 billion
euros ($1.6-2.0 billion) early next year to fund the acquisition
of its Italian rival Pioneer from UniCredit SpA, the
Financial Times reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
** Two foreign institutional investors have registered to
buy a combined 78.38 million shares in Vietnam's dairy firm
Vinamilk Diary Products JSC, the country's state
investment firm said.
** Pernod Ricard SA, the world's second-largest
spirits group, has agreed to buy a majority stake in Smooth
Ambler Spirits Co, the U.S. maker of Old Scout bourbon and
Greenbrier gin, further strengthening its portfolio of premium
craft spirits.
** Czech investment groups PPF and Emma Capital have sold
their Russian electronics retailer Eldorado to Russian company
Safmar, PPF said, without giving financial details.
** Mexico's Grupo IAMSA said on Thursday it has become the
sole shareholder of Mexican low-cost airline VivaAerobus after
it bought out Irelandia Aviation's stake for an undisclosed
amount.
** Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin has sold 1.5 percent
of shares in the country's largest steelmaker NLMK
at $17.35 per Global Depositary Receipt (GDR), two
financial market sources said.
** A subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd,
one of the shareholders who helped keep Bank of Ireland out of
state hands in 2011, is selling half of its remaining stake in
the Irish lender, the bank managing the sale said on Friday.
** France's Societe Generale said on Friday it has
agreed to sell its German online broker Onvista AG to
Commerzbank's online banking unit Comdirect bank AG,
as part of its plan to focus on its core and profitable
operations.
** Rosneft said it has enough oil to fulfil new
contracts with Swiss trader Glencore as markets gear up for a
fierce battle between some of the world's largest merchants for
supplies from the Russian company.
** Shanghai-based National Silicon Industry Group (NSIG) has
ended talks over the potential purchase of a majority stake in
German silicon wafers group Siltronic, German news
agency dpa reported, citing an NSIG manager.
** German semiconductor equipment maker Aixtron SE
is considering reducing the size of the business with
a partial sale, its chief executive said in an interview
published on Friday, opening the door for bidders after a deal
with a Chinese firm collapsed.
** Australia on Friday approved the A$386.5 million ($288
million) sale of the country's largest private land holder S.
Kidman & Co to a consortium led by the country's richest woman
Gina Rinehart, after blocking two previous bids.
** European pay-TV group Sky Plc said it had been
approached by Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
to buy the company.
** A major shareholder of NorthStar Realty Europe Corp
has offered to buy the company for $13 per share and is
demanding that the real estate investment trust pursue a new
asset management contract, according to a letter seen by
Reuters.
** Michigan-based Rivian Automotive is negotiating to buy
the former Mitsubishi Motors plant in Normal, Illinois,
and plans to reopen it in about five years, city and state
officials said.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Diptendu lahiri in
Bengaluru)