Dec 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd will pay $2.2 billion for U.S.-based Stillwater Mining Co, Sibanye said, extending its push into platinum mining.

** 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, said it had entered into agreements to sell its identity management business to Amsterdam-based digital security company Gemalto NV for $850 million.

** Japan's Sumitomo Corp has agreed to buy Fyffes for 751 million euros ($798 million) in a deal that will merge the largest banana distributors in Asia and Europe and provide a windfall to shareholders in the Irish company.

** Germany's Evonik agreed to buy J.M. Huber Corp's silica unit for $630 million to widen its specialty chemicals business, the company said.

** State Bank of India has agreed to sell a 3.9 percent stake in its life insurance arm to affiliates of KKR & Co LP and Temasek for 17.94 billion rupees ($266 million), the nation's biggest lender said.

** French asset manager Amundi SA plans to sell new shares totaling between 1.5 billion euros and 2 billion euros ($1.6-2.0 billion) early next year to fund the acquisition of its Italian rival Pioneer from UniCredit SpA, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

** Two foreign institutional investors have registered to buy a combined 78.38 million shares in Vietnam's dairy firm Vinamilk Diary Products JSC, the country's state investment firm said.

** Pernod Ricard SA, the world's second-largest spirits group, has agreed to buy a majority stake in Smooth Ambler Spirits Co, the U.S. maker of Old Scout bourbon and Greenbrier gin, further strengthening its portfolio of premium craft spirits.

** Czech investment groups PPF and Emma Capital have sold their Russian electronics retailer Eldorado to Russian company Safmar, PPF said, without giving financial details.

** Mexico's Grupo IAMSA said on Thursday it has become the sole shareholder of Mexican low-cost airline VivaAerobus after it bought out Irelandia Aviation's stake for an undisclosed amount.

** Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin has sold 1.5 percent of shares in the country's largest steelmaker NLMK at $17.35 per Global Depositary Receipt (GDR), two financial market sources said.

** A subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, one of the shareholders who helped keep Bank of Ireland out of state hands in 2011, is selling half of its remaining stake in the Irish lender, the bank managing the sale said on Friday.

** France's Societe Generale said on Friday it has agreed to sell its German online broker Onvista AG to Commerzbank's online banking unit Comdirect bank AG, as part of its plan to focus on its core and profitable operations.

** Rosneft said it has enough oil to fulfil new contracts with Swiss trader Glencore as markets gear up for a fierce battle between some of the world's largest merchants for supplies from the Russian company.

** Shanghai-based National Silicon Industry Group (NSIG) has ended talks over the potential purchase of a majority stake in German silicon wafers group Siltronic, German news agency dpa reported, citing an NSIG manager.

** German semiconductor equipment maker Aixtron SE is considering reducing the size of the business with a partial sale, its chief executive said in an interview published on Friday, opening the door for bidders after a deal with a Chinese firm collapsed.

** Australia on Friday approved the A$386.5 million ($288 million) sale of the country's largest private land holder S. Kidman & Co to a consortium led by the country's richest woman Gina Rinehart, after blocking two previous bids.

** European pay-TV group Sky Plc said it had been approached by Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc to buy the company.

** A major shareholder of NorthStar Realty Europe Corp has offered to buy the company for $13 per share and is demanding that the real estate investment trust pursue a new asset management contract, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

** Michigan-based Rivian Automotive is negotiating to buy the former Mitsubishi Motors plant in Normal, Illinois, and plans to reopen it in about five years, city and state officials said.