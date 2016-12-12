Dec 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Italy is ready to pump capital into Monte dei Paschi di
Siena if the ailing bank fails to get the 5 billion
euros ($5.3 billion) it needs to remain in business from private
investors, a Treasury source said.
** Apple Inc has held talks to invest up to $1
billion in a new $100 billion tech fund being set up by Japan's
SoftBank Group Corp, a source familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
** The U.S. Justice Department sought on Monday to knock
down arguments by Aetna Inc's chief executive that
Medicare Advantage competes with government insurance programs,
making Aetna's proposed merger with Humana legal under antitrust
law.
** France's Vivendi said it could buy as much as 20
percent of Mediaset after purchasing just over 3 percent
of the Italian broadcaster's capital as part of efforts to
expand into southern Europe.
** German healthcare group Bayer said it has set
up a joint venture with U.S. life sciences venture capital firm
Versant Ventures to invest $225 million in a stem cell therapy
firm based in Toronto.
** Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox aims
to table a firm cash bid valuing British broadcaster Sky
at 10.75 pounds per share as early as Wednesday for the
61 percent of the company it does not already own, four people
familiar with the matter said.
** Media mogul Sumner Redstone and his daughter Shari called
off their failed effort to merge CBS Corp and Viacom Inc
.
** Japan Display Inc will raise its stake in Joled,
an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display maker that was
created through the merger of Panasonic Corp's and Sony
Corp's OLED operations, the Nikkei reported.
** Amundi SA is to buy rival Pioneer Investments
from UniCredit for 3.6 billion euros ($3.8 billion), a
deal that will extend the French asset manager's reach in Europe
and bring in much needed capital for the Italian bank.
** The Chinese consortium seeking to buy Italian soccer club
AC Milan is expected to pay an agreed second 100 million-euro
($106 million) deposit by Tuesday, a day later than originally
scheduled, two sources close to the matter.
** Swiss pharmaceutical manufacturer Lonza Group AG
confirmed it is in advanced talks with private equity firm KKR &
Co LP to acquire Capsugel, a U.S. maker of capsule
products and other drug delivery systems.Sources familiar with
the talks told Reuters that a potential transaction would be
valued at more than $5 billion.
** French fund management company Amundi SA has
agreed to buy rival Pioneer Investments from Italian bank
UniCredit SpA for 3.6 billion euros ($3.8 billion),
extending its reach in Europe and bringing in some much-needed
capital for UniCredit.
** China's Sinopec, has sold a 50
percent stake in its Sichuan-East China gas pipeline to China
Life Insurance and SDIC's transportation business in a deal that
values the asset at 45.6 billion yuan ($6.6 billion).
** Philips NV will sell an 80.1 percent stake in
Lumileds, its LED components and car lighting business, to U.S.
investor Apollo, receiving $1.5 billion in cash.
** Italian energy company Eni will sell a 30
percent stake in its giant Egyptian offshore gas field Zohr to
Russia's Rosneft for $1.575 billion, pressing ahead
with asset sales to fund investments and offset weak oil
prices.
** British imaging sensor maker E2V Technologies Plc
said it had agreed to an all-cash takeover offer worth about 620
million pounds (around $780 million) from Teledyne Technologies
Inc.
** Buyout groups are preparing final bids for German
payments group Concardis, potentially valuing the group at more
than 600 million euros ($636 million), people close to the
matter said on Monday.
** Switzerland's Zurich Insurance Group AG has
agreed to buy Australia's biggest travel insurance provider,
Cover-More Group Ltd, for A$741 million ($551 million),
stepping up its investment in the Australian market.
** Belgian industrial equipment supplier TVH Group NV said
it lowered its acceptance condition for the proposed 348 million
pounds ($438.62 million) acquisition of UK's Lavendon Group Plc
, a provider of aerial work platforms.
** German chemicals and healthcare group Bayer AG
said it had set up a joint venture with U.S. life sciences
venture capital firm Versant Ventures to invest $225 million in
stem cell therapy technology.
** Southeast Asian ride-hailing service Grab disclosed that
Japan's Honda Motor Co had invested in the firm, as
part of a $750 million funding announced previously, to
collaborate on motorbike-hailing services.
** Italy's railways group has agreed to buy a 36.7 percent
stake in M5, the operator of Milan's metro line 5, from general
contractor Astaldi SpA.
** Austrian lighting company Zumtobel Group AG
plans to sell a majority stake in a plant in northern France to
French industrial group Active'Invest as it outsources
manufacturing of some products to improve competitiveness, it
said on Monday.
** Private equity firm AnaCap Financial Partners said it had
signed an agreement with Barclays Plc to acquire its
French retail banking business after the bank completed
consultations with employees.
** Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (Apicorp)
has bought 30 percent of Falcon Cement Co, Bahrain's
largest cement producer, to help to drive economic growth in the
region, the development bank said on Monday.
** Sumner Redstone's privately-held National Amusements on
Monday withdrew its merger proposal for CBS Corp and
Viacom Inc, according to a source familiar with the
situation who wished to remain anonymous.
** Qatar will merge state-owned liquefied natural gas
producers Qatargas and RasGas Co Ltd, the chief executive of
Qatar Petroleum (QP) said on Sunday, in the Gulf
state's latest reaction to lower energy prices.
** Russian state holding company Rosneftegaz on Saturday
signed a deal with the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and
commodities trader Glencore Plc to sell a 19.5 percent
stake in state-owned oil major Rosneft, Rosneft said.
** Spanish builder ACS has sold the bulk of its 50
percent stake in Canada's South Fraser Perimeter Road, a company
which manages part of a highway in Vancouver, to two Canadian
funds, it said in a statement on Sunday.
** Heavily indebted South Korean shipper Hyundai Merchant
Marine Co Ltd (HMM) said on Sunday it has agreed
with the 2M shipping alliance to form a cooperative relationship
that falls short of full-fledged membership.
** Berlin-based online food takeaway service Delivery Hero,
one of Europe's biggest start-ups, will acquire competitor
Foodpanda, a sign of further consolidation to fend off new
competition in Europe's sought after food-delivery business.
(Compiled by John Benny and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)