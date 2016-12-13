Dec 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Shareholders of U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company
Monsanto Co approved the company's $66 billion
acquisition by Bayer AG, a deal that still requires
regulatory approval to close as expected in late 2017.
** French authorities are ready to launch a capital increase
for state-owned nuclear group Areva and are in talks with
Japan's JNFL about taking a minority stake, a source familiar
with the situation told Reuters.
** Canadian chemical company Canexus Corp, which
rejected a hostile bid from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
, is in discussions with the company about a higher
offer, according to two sources familiar with the situation.
** The European Commission said it is reviewing the details
of Glencore's decision to buy a stake in Russian state
oil giant Rosneft to check whether it conforms with EU
sanctions against Russia.
** Shareholders in Banco BPI approved on the sale of a stake
in Angolan bank BFA, handing control of BFA to Angolan telecoms
firm Unitel to meet requirements by the European Central Bank on
risky exposure to the Angolan economy.
** Chinese interest in a takeover of lighting group Osram
Licht AG has cooled amid signs of mounting political
opposition to Chinese acquisitions in Germany, two people
familiar with the matter said.
** Asahi Group Holdings will buy a group of eastern
European beer brands from Anheuser-Busch InBev for 7.3
billion euros ($7.8 billion), boosting its new presence in the
region in the largest overseas beer deal by a Japanese brewer.
** U.S. driller Patterson-UTI Energy Inc said on
Monday it would buy its smaller counterpart Seventy Seven Energy
Inc in an all-stock deal worth $1.76 billion including
debt.
** Japan Display Inc will pay more than $100
million to boost its stake in an organic light-emitting diode
(OLED) panel maker, the Nikkei business daily said - a step that
would improve its position in a key technology where it lags far
behind rivals.
** Swiss recruitment company Adecco said it has
spun off its Beeline staffing software business into a new
company with private-equity controlled IQNavigator.
** Event organiser UBM Plc said it would buy Asian
exhibitions company Allworld for $485 million in cash,
strengthening its position in Asia and providing an entry into
the Middle East.
** French tycoon Vincent Bollore has raised the stakes in a
battle of nerves with Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset by
saying Vivendi could buy up to a fifth of the Italian
broadcaster, stirring talk of a hostile takeover bid.Vivendi
does not plan at this stage to make an unsolicited bid for the
whole of Mediaset, one source close to the matter said.
** Private equity firm Nordic Capital on Tuesday said it had
agreed with the main owners of Swedish debt collector Intrum
Justitia on a proposal for changed terms for Intrum's
acquisition of Norway's Lindorff.
** The Chinese consortium seeking to buy AC Milan has paid a
second 100 million euro ($106 million) deposit to the Italian
soccer club's owner, a source close to the matter said.
** Poland plans to merge its two troubled coal mining
companies, PGG and KHW, in the first quarter of 2017 as part of
its restructuring plan for the industry, deputy energy minister
Grzegorz Tobiszowski said.
** China's Sinopec Corp, is weighing a
takeover of Gulf Keystone Petroleum, an oil company
operating in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Bloomberg reported.
** British public sector pension funds called for an
"appropriate" premium in any potential deal between Twenty-First
Century Fox and Sky as well as for safeguards
to protect minority shareholders.
** A blank-check company backed by private equity firm TPG,
Pace Holdings Corp, is buying resort owner Playa
Hotels & Resorts BV, creating a publicly listed firm with an
enterprise value of about $1.75 billion, the companies said.
** Malaysian mobile network operator Axiata said
that sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd
[RIC:RIC:KHAZA.UL] and Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ)
will take stakes in its telecom infrastructure services unit,
edotco, as part of a $600 mln deal.
