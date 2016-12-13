Dec 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Shareholders of U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co approved the company's $66 billion acquisition by Bayer AG, a deal that still requires regulatory approval to close as expected in late 2017.

** French authorities are ready to launch a capital increase for state-owned nuclear group Areva and are in talks with Japan's JNFL about taking a minority stake, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

** Canadian chemical company Canexus Corp, which rejected a hostile bid from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund , is in discussions with the company about a higher offer, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

** The European Commission said it is reviewing the details of Glencore's decision to buy a stake in Russian state oil giant Rosneft to check whether it conforms with EU sanctions against Russia.

** Shareholders in Banco BPI approved on the sale of a stake in Angolan bank BFA, handing control of BFA to Angolan telecoms firm Unitel to meet requirements by the European Central Bank on risky exposure to the Angolan economy.

** Chinese interest in a takeover of lighting group Osram Licht AG has cooled amid signs of mounting political opposition to Chinese acquisitions in Germany, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Asahi Group Holdings will buy a group of eastern European beer brands from Anheuser-Busch InBev for 7.3 billion euros ($7.8 billion), boosting its new presence in the region in the largest overseas beer deal by a Japanese brewer.

** U.S. driller Patterson-UTI Energy Inc said on Monday it would buy its smaller counterpart Seventy Seven Energy Inc in an all-stock deal worth $1.76 billion including debt.

** Japan Display Inc will pay more than $100 million to boost its stake in an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel maker, the Nikkei business daily said - a step that would improve its position in a key technology where it lags far behind rivals.

** Swiss recruitment company Adecco said it has spun off its Beeline staffing software business into a new company with private-equity controlled IQNavigator.

** Event organiser UBM Plc said it would buy Asian exhibitions company Allworld for $485 million in cash, strengthening its position in Asia and providing an entry into the Middle East.

** French tycoon Vincent Bollore has raised the stakes in a battle of nerves with Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset by saying Vivendi could buy up to a fifth of the Italian broadcaster, stirring talk of a hostile takeover bid.Vivendi does not plan at this stage to make an unsolicited bid for the whole of Mediaset, one source close to the matter said.

** Private equity firm Nordic Capital on Tuesday said it had agreed with the main owners of Swedish debt collector Intrum Justitia on a proposal for changed terms for Intrum's acquisition of Norway's Lindorff.

** The Chinese consortium seeking to buy AC Milan has paid a second 100 million euro ($106 million) deposit to the Italian soccer club's owner, a source close to the matter said.

** Poland plans to merge its two troubled coal mining companies, PGG and KHW, in the first quarter of 2017 as part of its restructuring plan for the industry, deputy energy minister Grzegorz Tobiszowski said.

** China's Sinopec Corp, is weighing a takeover of Gulf Keystone Petroleum, an oil company operating in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Bloomberg reported.

** British public sector pension funds called for an "appropriate" premium in any potential deal between Twenty-First Century Fox and Sky as well as for safeguards to protect minority shareholders.

** A blank-check company backed by private equity firm TPG, Pace Holdings Corp, is buying resort owner Playa Hotels & Resorts BV, creating a publicly listed firm with an enterprise value of about $1.75 billion, the companies said.

** Malaysian mobile network operator Axiata said that sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd [RIC:RIC:KHAZA.UL] and Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) will take stakes in its telecom infrastructure services unit, edotco, as part of a $600 mln deal. (Compiled by John Benny and Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)