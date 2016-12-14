(Updates Schoeller Allibert, NMC Health, Gazprom,
EverCompliant, Shoprite, Adds Neustar, Alaska Air Group, Braas
Monier, Liberty Media, Punch Taverns, Halman-Aldubi, Mediahuis,
EverCompliant, Gafisa)
Dec 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Wednesday:
** Neustar Inc, which helps telephone carriers route
calls and text messages, said it would be taken private by an
investment group led by private equity firm Golden Gate Capital
in a deal valued at about $2.9 billion, including debt.
** Alaska Air Group Inc said it completed its $2.6
billion acquisition of Virgin America Inc, more than
eight months after it was first announced, to become the
fifth-largest U.S. carrier.
** Belgian carrier Brussels Airlines said it had reached a
deal to be fully taken over by German airline Lufthansa
, which already has a 45 percent stake.
** Canadian chemical company Canexus Corp, which
rejected a hostile bid from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
, confirmed on Tuesday that it is in talks with the
company about a higher offer.
** Australian billboard company APN Outdoor Group Ltd
plans to buy rival oOh!Media Ltd in an
all-shares deal that values the target at A$735 million ($550.29
million), the companies said.
** Switzerland's Actelion Ltd is in talks with
French drugmaker Sanofi about a deal, sources said on
Wednesday, after U.S. healthcare group Johnson & Johnson
abandoned efforts to buy the company.
** Dixons Carphone, Europe's largest electrical goods
and phones retailer, and UK energy supplier SSE have
formed a strategic partnership to provide "connected home"
services to a combined UK customer base of 10 million
households, they said.
** Dutch packaging maker Schoeller Allibert's majority
owner JP Morgan as well as co-investor Schoeller, a
German family, have asked Citi to find a buyer for the
maker of plastic boxes, which may be valued at about 400-500
million euros ($426-$532 million) as its owners seek an exit
after reshaping the company.
** A group including private equity firm KKR and
Macquarie Group Ltd on Wednesday offered up to A$7.3
billion ($5.47 billion) to buy Australian lottery operator Tatts
Group, threatening a takeover deal with Tabcorp
Holdings Ltd.
** European industrial equipment supplier Loxam SAS
said it reached an agreement on the terms of its
offer to buy UK's Lavendon Group Plc, valuing the UK
company at about 374 million pounds ($473.5 million).
** A Luxembourg court will decide by Dec. 21 whether to lift
a temporary injunction preventing Braas Monier from
raising capital, said the German roof tile maker, which is
fighting a hostile takeover by Standard Industries.
** Japan's biggest glass maker, Asahi Glass, said
it will buy a controlling 59 percent stake in Thai plastics
company Vinythai from Belgium chemical firm Solvay SA
.
** Liberty Media Corp, led by U.S. cable mogul John
Malone, said on Wednesday it would raise $1.55 billion to fund
its acquisition of Formula One racing car series.
** Bahrain-based Bank Alkhair said it had received approval
from the central bank of Pakistan to sell its stake in
Pakistan's Burj Bank to a subsidiary of Bahrain's Al Baraka
Banking Group.
** Punch Taverns Plc, Britain's second largest pub
operator by number of pubs, said that it received two takeover
approaches, including one from Heineken.
** United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider NMC Health
is buying the Al Zahra Hospital in Sharjah for $560
million, the London-listed company said on Wednesday, as it
pushes ahead with its expansion in the UAE and the Gulf.
** Russian energy company Gazprom and Austrian oil
and gas group OMV reached an outline deal to swap a
38.5 percent stake in OMV's Norwegian unit for a 25 percent
stake in a part of Gazprom's Urengoy gas field.
** Israeli investment house Halman-Aldubi said it signed a
deal to carry out a reverse merger and become a public company
on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
** EDF's board has approved the partial sale of the
French state-controlled utility's high-voltage power grid to
state bank Caisse des Depots, a source familiar with the
situation said.
** Russian electronics retailer M.video said on
Tuesday its main shareholders, including founder and CEO
Alexander Tynkovan, would sell their interest in the company for
around $730 million.
** Africa's biggest grocery retailer Shoprite is in
talks with Steinhoff about buying its African assets
in an all-share deal that would create a group with $15 billion
in annual sales, the pair said.
** Talks between shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk
and DONG Energy to merge their oil and
gas business have stalled after the two Danish firms could not
agree on a price, industry and banking sources said.
** Belgian publishing company Mediahuis is preparing a 5.25
euro per share offer for Dutch newspaper group TMG, Het
Financieele Dagblad reported.
** Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA agreed to sell
a minority stake in subsidiary Construtora Tenda SA after a
planned initial public offering of the unit collapsed amid
escalating political turmoil in Latin America's largest economy.
Under terms of the transaction, Gafisa will sell up to 30
percent of Tenda to New York-based Jaguar Growth Partners LLC's
asset management unit at a price of 8.13 reais per share.
