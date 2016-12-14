(Adds Vivendi, Petróleo Brasileiro SA, Heineken, Rand Merchant Investment Holdings, Kinderhook Industries, Safmar Group, Asahi Glass, Intercontinental Exchange, Lufthansa; Updates Alaska Air)

Dec 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Vincent Bollore's media group, Vivendi, said it had raised its stake in Mediaset to 20 percent in a move that prompted a warning from the Italian government, which cautioned Vivendi against mounting a hostile takeover bid.

** State-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Thursday will sign a deal to sell its 49 percent stake in Nova Fronteira Bioenergia SA to partner Sao Martinho SA for up to 500 million reais ($150 million), a person directly involved in the transaction said on Wednesday.

** Dutch brewer Heineken and an investment partner are in advanced takeover talks with Punch Taverns, Punch said on Wednesday, but face competition from a higher rival bid from one of the British pub company's founders.

** South Africa's Rand Merchant Investment Holdings ramped up its presence in the British insurance market on Wednesday with the purchase of a 30 percent stake in Hastings , driving the UK firm's shares to 2-1/2 month highs.

** Private equity firm Kinderhook Industries LLC announced on Wednesday that it had acquired NitroFill LLC, a U.S. tire inflation company, in partnership with NitroFill Chief Executive Officer Jay Lighter.

** Safmar Group, owned by businessmen Mikhail Gutseriyev and Mikail Shishkanov, has agreed to buy Russian electronics retailer M.video in a $1.3 billion bid, tightening its grip on the sector.

** Japan's biggest glass maker, Asahi Glass, said on Wednesday it will buy a controlling 59 percent stake in Thai plastics company Vinythai from Belgium chemical firm Solvay SA.

** Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange unit said on Wednesday it agreed to acquire the National Stock Exchange, giving NYSE Group a fourth U.S. exchange license.

** Lufthansa has reached a deal to fully take over Brussels Airlines, the Belgian carrier said on Wednesday, part of a drive by the German carrier to grow its budget unit and consolidate the fragmented European airlines industry.

** Neustar Inc, which helps telephone carriers route calls and text messages, said it would be taken private by an investment group led by private equity firm Golden Gate Capital in a deal valued at about $2.9 billion, including debt.

** Alaska Air Group Inc said on Wednesday it completed its $2.6 billion acquisition of Virgin America Inc to become the fifth-largest U.S. carrier.

** Canadian chemical company Canexus Corp, which rejected a hostile bid from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund , confirmed on Tuesday that it is in talks with the company about a higher offer.

** Australian billboard company APN Outdoor Group Ltd plans to buy rival oOh!Media Ltd in an all-shares deal that values the target at A$735 million ($550.29 million), the companies said.

** Switzerland's Actelion Ltd is in talks with French drugmaker Sanofi about a deal, sources said on Wednesday, after U.S. healthcare group Johnson & Johnson abandoned efforts to buy the company.

** Dixons Carphone, Europe's largest electrical goods and phones retailer, and UK energy supplier SSE have formed a strategic partnership to provide "connected home" services to a combined UK customer base of 10 million households, they said.

** Dutch packaging maker Schoeller Allibert's majority owner JP Morgan as well as co-investor Schoeller, a German family, have asked Citi to find a buyer for the maker of plastic boxes, which may be valued at about 400-500 million euros ($426-$532 million) as its owners seek an exit after reshaping the company.

** A group including private equity firm KKR and Macquarie Group Ltd on Wednesday offered up to A$7.3 billion ($5.47 billion) to buy Australian lottery operator Tatts Group, threatening a takeover deal with Tabcorp Holdings Ltd.

** European industrial equipment supplier Loxam SAS said it reached an agreement on the terms of its offer to buy UK's Lavendon Group Plc, valuing the UK company at about 374 million pounds ($473.5 million).

** A Luxembourg court will decide by Dec. 21 whether to lift a temporary injunction preventing Braas Monier from raising capital, said the German roof tile maker, which is fighting a hostile takeover by Standard Industries.

** Liberty Media Corp, led by U.S. cable mogul John Malone, said on Wednesday it would raise $1.55 billion to fund its acquisition of Formula One racing car series.

** Bahrain-based Bank Alkhair said it had received approval from the central bank of Pakistan to sell its stake in Pakistan's Burj Bank to a subsidiary of Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group.

** United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider NMC Health is buying the Al Zahra Hospital in Sharjah for $560 million, the London-listed company said on Wednesday, as it pushes ahead with its expansion in the UAE and the Gulf.

** Russian energy company Gazprom and Austrian oil and gas group OMV reached an outline deal to swap a 38.5 percent stake in OMV's Norwegian unit for a 25 percent stake in a part of Gazprom's Urengoy gas field.

** Israeli investment house Halman-Aldubi said it signed a deal to carry out a reverse merger and become a public company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

** EDF's board has approved the partial sale of the French state-controlled utility's high-voltage power grid to state bank Caisse des Depots, a source familiar with the situation said.

** Russian electronics retailer M.video said on Tuesday its main shareholders, including founder and CEO Alexander Tynkovan, would sell their interest in the company for around $730 million.

** Africa's biggest grocery retailer Shoprite SHPJ.J is in talks with Steinhoff about buying its African assets in an all-share deal that would create a group with $15 billion in annual sales, the pair said.

** Talks between shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk and DONG Energy to merge their oil and gas business have stalled after the two Danish firms could not agree on a price, industry and banking sources said.

** Belgian publishing company Mediahuis is preparing a 5.25 euro per share offer for Dutch newspaper group TMG, Het Financieele Dagblad reported.

** Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA agreed to sell a minority stake in subsidiary Construtora Tenda SA after a planned initial public offering of the unit collapsed amid escalating political turmoil in Latin America's largest economy. Under terms of the transaction, Gafisa will sell up to 30 percent of Tenda to New York-based Jaguar Growth Partners LLC's asset management unit at a price of 8.13 reais per share. (Compiled by Komal Khettry, Gayathree Ganesan and John Benny in Bengaluru)