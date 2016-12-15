(Adds Oro Blanco, Verizon, Accelya, Lonza Group, BlackRock,
Areva, Banco Popular; Updates Heineken, Twenty-First Century
Fox)
Dec 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** Chilean holding company Oro Blanco said on
Thursday it had decided not to go ahead with the sale of an
indirect stake in lithium and fertilizer firm SQM
after no suitable offers were received.
** Verizon Communications Inc is looking at ways to
modify its $4.8 billion deal to buy Yahoo Inc's core
internet business after the technology company disclosed a
second massive data breach, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
** Banks are lining up a leveraged loan of around $300
million to back a potential sale of European airline services
firm Accelya, banking sources said on Thursday.
** Swiss pharmaceutical supplier Lonza Group AG on
Thursday announced a deal to buy Capsugel, a U.S. maker of
capsules and other drug delivery systems, from KKR & Co LP
for $5.5 billion in cash to broaden its product range.
** BlackRock Inc plans to lead the next funding
round for the startup iCapital Network, which gives individual
investors access to private equity funds, hedge funds, and other
alternative investments, the two companies said on Thursday.
** Third-party investors have made a firm 500 million euro
($519 million) offer for a combined 10 percent stake in a new
nuclear fuel group that will be split off from Areva,
Areva's Chief Executive Philippe Knoche said on Thursday.
** Banco Popular's incoming chairman does not have
a mandate to sell the bank, its CEO said on Thursday after
reports that outgoing Angel Ron's replacement considered a
merger as the solution to the Spanish lender's financial woes
amid calls for more sector consolidation.
** Heineken NV and investment partner Patron
Capital have struck a 403 million pound ($500 million) deal to
buy and break up Punch Taverns, in a move that would
make the Dutch brewer Britain's third-biggest pubs group.
** Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox has
struck a $14.6 billion deal to buy European pay-TV firm Sky
that unites a media empire across two continents and
helps it take on rivals like Netflix in the battle for
viewers.
** Anheuser-Busch InBev will sell its stake in
South Africa's Distell Group to state-owned pension
fund Public Investment Corp, the company said, as agreed during
its takeover of SABMiller.
** General Electric Co said on Wednesday it would
sell its $3 billion industrial solutions business, which makes
electrical equipment, as part of a push to focus on its core
businesses.
** Spain's Grifols, which said late on Wednesday
it would buy U.S. medical device maker Hologic Inc's
side of their joint venture blood screening business for $1.85
billion, expects to refinance its debt once the deal is
completed, its chief financing officer said on Thursday.
** Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it would buy
Takeda Pharmaceutical's 71 percent stake in Wako Pure
Chemical Industries for 154.7 billion yen ($1.32 billion) in a
bid to expand its healthcare business.
** Lufthansa said it is fully taking over Brussels
Airlines, with plans to integrate the Belgian carrier's
short-haul routes into the Eurowings budget unit.
** Royal Dutch Shell and Varo Energy are in
advanced talks on the sale of Shell's 37.5 percent stake in the
220,000 barrels per day refinery in Schwedt, Germany, they said.
** Savanna Energy Services Corp said it had
received interest from other potential bidders after fellow
oilfield services provider Total Energy Services Inc
went hostile with its offer to buy the company.
** French utility EDF's board has approved the
partial sale of RTE, the company's high-voltage power grid unit,
to state bank Caisse des Depots, the companies said in a
statement.
** Britain's competition watchdog raised objections against
UK airport services and logistics group John Menzies'
acquisition of some of peer BBA Aviation's operations,
saying the deal could lessen competition in the market.
** RPC Group Plc said it would buy privately held
European storage solutions company ESE World B.V. for about
262.5 million euro ($274.84 million) as the British packaging
company continues its acquisition streak.
** German carmaker Volkswagen has taken a stake
in Hubject, which is developing a standard method to map and pay
at electric charging stations, joining fellow carmakers,
utilities and engineering groups that prepare for an expected
e-car boom.
** Telecom Italia is playing no role in a
stand-off between French group Vivendi and Italian
broadcaster Mediaset, the phone group's Chairman
Giuseppe Recchi said, after Vivendi said it had acquired a 20
percent stake in Mediaset.
** U.S. agricultural products trader Bunge moved to
increase its presence in Turkey with the acquisition of olive
oil and seed oil producer Ana Gida Ihtiyac Maddeleri ve Sanayi
Ticaret.
** Oil and gas producer Diamondback Energy Inc said
on Wednesday it would pay $2.43 billion to buy acreage in Texas'
Permian Basin, adding to a string of deals in the prolific shale
field.
** Gulfport Energy Corp said it would buy acreage
in Oklahoma's SCOOP region from a privately held company for
$1.85 billion.
** Hungarian oil and gas group MOL said it has
signed a deal to buy a 51 percent controlling stake in pipeline
construction and energy industry services group OT Industries.
** Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia
said it was planning to acquire Deepfield, a small IP network
analytics company based in the United States.
** The request for more information from U.S. regulators
over German car parts maker Knorr Bremse's planned
takeover of Sweden's Haldex means the process will
likely will be extended several months, Haldex acting chairman
said on Thursday.
** German internet service provider United Internet
has agreed to buy web hosting business Strato from
Deutsche Telekom for around 600 million euros ($629
million) in cash, as the sector continues to consolidate.
** Belgian industrial equipment supplier TVH Group NV raised
its offer for UK's Lavendon Group Plc to 391 million
pounds ($487.46 million) in an attempt to outbid European
industrial equipment supplier Loxam SAS.
** Online food delivery company Just Eat has agreed
to buy rivals hungryhouse in Britain and SkipTheDishes in
Canada, spending more than $300 million to strengthen its
leading position in both markets.
** German carmakers Daimler and BMW aim
to combine their car-sharing services Car2Go and DriveNow to
better compete with U.S.-based ride-hailing service Uber
, German monthly Manager Magazin reported, citing
sources.
** German industrial robot maker Kuka has sold
its Systems US-Aerospace-Business to Advanced Integration
Technology to satisfy demands from U.S. regulators in connection
with a takeover by a Chinese buyer, it said.
** Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten has made a 10 million
euro ($10.4 million) investment in Kreditech, a German financial
technology startup that uses big data technology to assess the
creditworthiness of potential borrowers with little or no
conventional credit history.
** Norwegian oil company Statoil ASA has agreed to
sell its Canadian oil sands assets to Calgary-based Athabasca
Oil Corp in a deal worth up to C$832 million, Statoil
said in a statement on Wednesday.
** Australia's No. 1 casino company Crown Resorts Ltd
is planning a near-total exit from the world's two
biggest gaming hubs, Las Vegas and Macau, as a gambling
crackdown in China hits profits and throws its expansion plans
into disarray. The company scrapped plans to build a casino in
Nevada's famed strip, said it would sell half its stake in
Macau-focused Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd and
canceled plans to spin off its international assets.
** Swedish food retailer Axfood said it had made a
554 million crown ($59.6 million) cash offer for Matse
, owner of online grocery store mat.se, as it adapts
to shopping moving increasingly online.
** Mondelez International Inc has not heard from
Kraft Heinz Co about any potential acquisition, people
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, after Swiss magazine
Bilanz reported that the latter was planning a bid.
(Compiled by Gayathree Ganesan and John Benny in Bengaluru)