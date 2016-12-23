(Adds Yildiz Holding and Orascom TMT Investments SARL)
Dec 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Malaysia's state-owned Federal Land Development Authority
(Felda) has agreed to buy a 37 percent stake in Rajawali Group's
PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk, one of Indonesia's
largest palm oil companies, for $505.4 million.
** Advent International Corp and its FSG Brazilian education
company purchased Brazil's Faculdade Cesuca university in Rio
Grande do Sul state for an undisclosed price, the U.S. private
equity firm said in a statement.
** Italian private equity firm Clessidra said it agreed to
sell an 85 percent stake in high-end jeweler Buccellati to
Chinese conglomerate Gangtai Group.
** Savanna Energy Services Corp said its board
unanimously rejected an unsolicited buyout offer from fellow
oilfield services provider Total Energy Services Inc as
it "significantly" undervalued the shares of the company.
** Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, which distributes
household and cleaning products in the United States and Canada,
said it would buy women's healthcare products maker C.B. Fleet
Co for $825 million in cash from private equity firm Gryphon
Investors.
** Russian mobile operator Megafon has agreed to
pay $740 million to buy a controlling stake in internet group
Mail.ru from billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who is an
investor in both companies.
** Australia's Tatts Group rejected a takeover bid
worth up to A$7.3 billion ($5.27 billion) from a consortium
backed by KKR and Macquarie Group, saying it
preferred an earlier offer from Tabcorp Holdings Ltd.
** Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd has reached agreement
to be taken over by bigger rival NN Group, the two
companies announced on Friday, after NN nudged up its earlier
unsolicited offer by 1.9 percent to 2.5 billion euros ($2.61
billion).
** Belgium's Ontex Group NV said it had entered
into an agreement to acquire the personal hygiene business of
Brazil's Hypermarcas SA for an enterprise value of 1
billion reais ($304.28 million).
** China's HNA Tourism Group late on Thursday announced a
mandatory takeover bid for Rezidor Hotel Group,
offering 34.86 Swedish crowns ($3.78) per share for the company.
** Philippine property to banking conglomerate Ayala Corp
said two groups of companies in which its energy unit
has stakes will acquire Chevron's geothermal assets in
Indonesia and the Philippines, earlier valued at $3 billion.
** Turkish food giant Yildiz Holding said it has sold a $400
million stake in biscuit maker Ulker to its
London-based holding company, to which it has moved its core
biscuit, chocolate and confectionery businesses.
** Orascom TMT Investments SARL will have two of nine seats
on Oi SA's board if its binding offer to buy the
Brazilian telephone carrier succeeds, Karim Nasr, the executive
who is leading the talks, said in an interview.
(Compiled by Komal Khettry and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)