(Adds Abbott, Woolworths and Sports Direct)
Dec 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Healthcare company Abbott Laboratories has won
U.S. antitrust approval for its proposed $25 billion acquisition
of medical device maker St. Jude Medical Inc, the U.S.
Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.
** Australian supermarket giant Woolworths Ltd has
sold its chain of petrol stations to BP Plc for A$1.8
billion ($1.29 billion) in cash, according to media reports.
** Sports Direct International Plc is selling its
Dunlop brand to Japan's Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI)
for $137.5 million as part of a strategy to home in on
its core business and develop brand relationships, it said in a
statement.
** France's Lactalis, the world's largest dairy firm, said
on Tuesday it was launching a buyout offer on shares in Italian
group Parmalat it does not already own at 2.80 euros
per share, with an aim to delist the company from the Milan
bourse.
** Chinese mapping firm NavInfo, internet group
Tencent and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC are
buying a 10 percent stake in digital maps company HERE, the
latest in a string of Chinese acquisitions in Europe.
** Panasonic Corp will invest more than 30 billion
yen ($256 million) in a New York production facility of Elon
Musk's Tesla Motors to make photovoltaic cells and
modules, deepening a partnership of the two companies.
** Messaging app Snapchat is buying Israeli augmented
reality startup Cimagine Media for an estimated $30-$40 million,
marking Snapchat's first acquisition in Israel, the Calcalist
financial daily reported on Sunday.
** Enterprise Holdings Inc has bought a 20
percent stake in Brazilian car rental service Unidas SA
, the Brazilian company said in a securities filing on
Monday.
** Israel's Delek Group said on Sunday it
acquired 13.18 percent of Faroe Petroleum PLC from Dana
Petroleum Ltd for 42.77 million pounds ($52.6
million) as part of a strategy to expand its international
energy activities.
** The Croatian government will buy Hungarian oil group
MOL's 49 percent stake in oil and gas company INA
, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on
Saturday.
** Malaysia's state-owned Federal Land Development Authority
(Felda) has agreed to buy a 37 percent stake in Rajawali Group's
PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk, one of Indonesia's
largest palm oil companies, for $505.4 million.
