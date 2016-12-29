(Adds J&J, Piraeus Bank and CVC)

Dec 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Johnson & Johnson is negotiating a deal to acquire Swiss biotechnology company Actelion Ltd that would separate its commercialized portfolio from its research and development (R&D) assets, people familiar with the matter said.

** Greece's largest lender Piraeus Bank said that it had completed the sale of a majority stake in its Cyprus subsidiary to Holding M. Sehnaoui SAL for 3.2 million euros ($3.3 million), reducing its stake to 17.7 percent.

** Brazilian travel agency CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA will buy smaller rival Experimento for 41 million reais ($13 million), the company said in a securities filing.

** China Construction Bank Corp (CCB), has signed around 30 billion yuan ($4.31 billion) worth of debt-for-equity swaps with eastern Anhui province's state-owned coal and steel firms, the official Xinhua news agency said late on Wednesday.

** National Bank of Oman (NBO) said it had received a letter from Treasure Fleet International proposing to buy a stake in Oman's third biggest lender.

** Swiss airline catering company Gategroup Holding said it was buying Air France KLM's catering business Servair for 237.5 million euros ($248.3 million), including debt, to create the world's leading inflight catering group.

** Brazil's largest private bank, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, has completed the acquisition of 40 percent of Banco Itaú BMG Consignado SA, specialized in payroll loans, for 1.46 billion reais ($445 million), the bank said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

** Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA closed the sale of a 100 percent stake in Nansei Sekiyu to Taiyo Oil Company, according to a securities filing.

** Malaysia's Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has secured government financing to fund its $505.4 million purchase of a minority stake in Indonesian palm oil firm PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk, state news agency Bernama reported.

** China's cash-strapped LeEco said it is in talks to secure 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) from an unidentified strategic investor, but the announcement was seen as insufficient to dispel concern over the high-tech conglomerate's financial health.

** Italy's Prime Minister said the government is not indifferent to France's Vivendi building its stake in private broadcaster Mediaset, but has no special powers to counteract the move.