(Adds Verizon, AT&T, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras, Meredith Corp; Updates Banco Espirito Santo, Stanley Black & Decker)

Jan 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2150 GMT on Thursday:

** Stanley Black & Decker Inc, in its second big acquisition in three months, agreed to buy Sears Holdings Corp's Craftsman brand, giving the company known mainly for power tools an entry into the lawn and garden equipment market.

** A senior executive of Verizon Communications Inc said the company was unsure about its planned acquisition of Yahoo Inc's internet business.

** Donald Trump remains opposed to AT&T Inc's planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people close to the president-elect.

** U.S. sports magnate Stanley Kroenke, who is the majority shareholder of London soccer club Arsenal, has bought into leading French vineyard Bonneau du Martray, the parties behind the deal said.

** A subsidiary of Brazil's power holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA is in talks with China's Shangai Electric Group Co to sell part of its power transmission projects, the company said.

** Media company Meredith Corp has contacted Time Inc to express intent in a potential merger, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** IT research and advisory company Gartner Inc said it would buy CEB Inc, a provider of business research and analysis, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $2.6 billion to expand its business services.

** Currency market news and information website Finance Magnates has agreed to purchase online peer ForexLive for an undisclosed sum, according to a statement from the companies seen by Reuters.

** Austrian bank BAWAG PSK, backed by US financial investor Cerberus, is bidding for German private bank Oldenburgische Landesbank, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Budget airline Fastjet Plc said South African carrier Solenta would become a 28 percent shareholder in the company and that it would also raise at least $28.8 million through a share placement.

** Portugal's central bank has chosen U.S. private equity firm Lone Star as the leading candidate to buy Novo Banco, the bank carved out of collapsed Banco Espirito Santo (BES), the central bank said in a statement.

** Specialist insurer Pension Insurance Corp has completed a 190 million pound ($233.34 million) pensioner buyout for the GKN Group Pension Scheme, it said.

** China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd said it would pay HK$1.87 billion ($241 million) to raise its stake in China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd to secure a stable supply of raw milk.

** Online retailer Amazon.com Inc and teen apparel store chain Forever 21 Inc are among the companies weighing offers to acquire bankrupt American Apparel LLC, people familiar with the talks said on Wednesday.

** Bankrupt renewable energy company SunEdison Inc has reached a deal with a spinoff company that helps clear the way for a $150 million sale of its solar materials business to a Chinese buyer, according to court papers filed on Tuesday.

** Didi Chuxing, China's largest ride-hailing company, is leading a group investing more than $100 million in Brazilian on-demand taxi and ride sharing company 99, the companies said on Wednesday. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)