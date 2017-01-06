(Updates TerraForm Power; Adds AT&T, General Motors, Volkswagen, Engie, Vortex, DCNS)

Jan 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2120 GMT on Friday:

** Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said it was buying a minority stake in connected car technology firm CloudCar, as automakers seek out new partnerships and investments to build high-tech models.

** TerraForm Power Inc, the "yieldco" of bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc, said it would sell some UK solar projects to Vortex, the renewable energy investment platform of Egypt's EFG Hermes, for about $580 million.

** AT&T Inc expects to be able to bypass a powerful telecommunications regulator in its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the companies said in regulatory filings.

** A subsidiary of China's top carmaker SAIC Motor Corp plans to acquire certain General Motors manufacturing assets in India, a filing with the country's competition watchdog showed.

** Engie Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher said the French utility has no plans for a full takeover of its 33 percent-owned waste and water unit Suez, responding to a report that Engie was considering such a move.

** The head of French state-controlled military shipbuilder DCNS said it was "very likely" that DCNS would enter into the capital of STX France, which is in the process of being sold.

** Angola's Unitel has increased its stake in Portuguese bank Banco BPI's Angolan operation Banco Fomento Angola (BFA) to a majority holding, the telecoms firm said.

** Private equity firms Bain Capital and Advent are close to buying German payment group Concardis for about 700 million euros ($741 million), three people familiar with the process told Reuters.

** India's Supreme Court barred Aircel Ltd from transferring the ownership of its airwaves while a corruption case centered on a past deal involving the mobile phone carrier was ongoing, potentially delaying an agreed merger.

The action comes as Aircel and the wireless network division of Reliance Communications Ltd work towards merging.

** Carlyle Group LP is exploring a sale of nutritional-supplements maker Nature's Bounty Co, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Johnson & Johnson and Actelion have asked Switzerland's takeover board about the viability of a complicated takeover deal the U.S. healthcare company is discussing with the Swiss biotech firm, newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Friday, without saying how it got the information. (Compiled by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)