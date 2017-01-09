Jan 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Candy and pet food conglomerate Mars Inc is buying
veterinary hospital operator VCA Inc for $7.7 billion
in a deal that will give the maker of Pedigree pet food an even
bigger share of the $4 billion global pet healthcare market.
** Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said it
would buy cancer drug maker Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc
in a deal valued at $5.20 billion, to beef up its oncology
pipeline.
** UnitedHealth Group Inc said it would buy
Surgical Care Affiliates Inc for about $2.30 billion,
adding heft to its business that provides services including
primary and urgent care in ambulances.
** McDonald's Corp has agreed to sell the bulk of
its China and Hong Kong business to state-backed conglomerate
CITIC Ltd and Carlyle Group LP for up to $2.1
billion, seeking to expand rapidly without using much of its own
capital.
** French drugmaker Ipsen SA said it would buy some
assets of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc, including
pancreatic cancer drug Onivyde, for up to $1 billion, barely a
month after the U.S. company stopped a breast cancer drug trial.
** Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP is no
longer looking at buying a $5 billion stake in Energy Transfer
Partners, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
** Turkey has given up moves to seek bids for the
privatization of its national lottery in March and will continue
to work on the process for it and the country's horse races,
Finance Minister Naci Agbal told broadcaster NTV on Monday.
** Private group CEFC China Energy has signed a new deal
with a unit of Kazakhstan's state oil and gas company owning
assets mainly in Europe to go ahead with a stake transfer that
was agreed a year earlier, CEFC executives said.
** Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG are set
to raise their stakes in separate Chinese securities joint
ventures to 49 percent, people with direct knowledge of the
moves said, betting on strong deals momentum in the world's
second-largest economy.
** Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris will travel to Brazil
in two weeks to persuade the government his bid is the best
option to rescue Oi SA, the carrier operating under
bankruptcy protection, he told newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.
** Workers at German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp will
refuse to pick up the tab for concessions being offered to
British unions by Tata Steel to further a merger,
Thyssenkrupp's labour chief told Reuters.
** The board of Kuwait Food Co (Americana) said an
offer from its major shareholder Gulf investment firm Adeptio to
buy out minority shareholders at 2.650 dinars was fair,
according to a bourse statement.
** The venture arms of Microsoft and Qualcomm
have invested in Team8, an Israeli creator of
cybersecurity start-ups, as big multinational companies get
behind Israel's burgeoning cyber industry in the face of growing
threats.
** Ethiopia aims to offer foreign firms stakes in some
state-owned companies to help modernise the businesses, the
prime minister said in a shift from stressing state investment
to drive growth.
** French oil major Total has expanded its stake
in Uganda's Lake Albert oil project by snapping up most of
Tullow Oil's stake for $900 million, the companies said.
** Arle Capital Partners is selling its 11.25 percent
holding Milan-listed gym equipment retailer Technogym
through an offering to international institutional investors, a
bank handling the sale said in a statement.
** Italian lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca have
unveiled a proposed settlement deal with disgruntled
shareholders that could cost the two banks more than 600 million
euros ($634 million), adding to capital pressures that may push
them to request state aid.
** California-based apparel maker Next Level Apparel has
submitted an offer to challenge a $66 million bid from Canadian
apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc for bankrupt
American Apparel LLC, a person familiar with the matter said.
** Auryn Resources Inc said that Goldcorp Inc
, the world's third-largest gold producer by market value,
would buy a stake in the Canadian exploration company for C$35
million ($26.49 million).
(Compiled by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)