Jan 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:
** HNA Group, one of China's most acquisitive conglomerates,
said it would extend its reach to New Zealand with the $460
million purchase of asset finance firm UDC, prompting an
immediate credit rating downgrade for the nation's biggest
non-bank lender.
** American Apparel LLC's made-in-the-U.S. heritage is
uncertain after Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc
won a bankruptcy auction to acquire the edgy fashion
retailer for about $88 million in cash.
** Real estate tycoon Sam Zell and investment firm Pátria
Investimentos Ltda have combined two leading Brazilian
self-storage firms in a joint venture that aims to more than
double their capacity by 2020, the companies said.
** GTM Holdings SA, Latin America's No. 1 independent
distributor of chemical products, has agreed to pay 550 million
reais ($172 million) for Brazilian peer quantiQ Distribuidora
Ltda, in an effort to gain more foothold in the region's biggest
country.
** A U.S. judge said Alstom SA may ask an
independent accounting firm to resolve a dispute over the French
company's $800 million purchase of General Electric Co's
train-signaling business, and rejected GE's bid for arbitration.
** Oil and gas producer Parsley Energy Inc said on
Tuesday it would buy acreage in the Permian Basin for about $607
million as the company increases its presence in the oil-rich
region.
** Brookfield Asset Management Inc said it had
submitted alternative proposals regarding its interest in buying
bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc's "yieldco",
TerraForm Power Inc.
** Greece wants to keep a majority stake in its gas grid
operator DESFA and sell only a small holding to investors after
a previous plan to sell a 66 percent stake collapsed, a Greek
newspaper reported.
** The French government's talks with Chinese investors
about taking a minority stake in nuclear fuel group Areva NewCo,
which is being split off from Areva, are focusing on
governance, French Industry Minister Christophe Sirugue told
Reuters.
