(Adds Renova Energia SA, UniCredit, Fundação Cesp, Mediaset and
London Stock Exchange Group; Updates Imperial Brands, Areva and
HNA Group)
Jan 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Saudi Arabia's flynas has struck a deal with Airbus
to buy planes worth $8.6 billion, Kingdom Holding
, which owns 34.1 percent of the budget carrier, said.
** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said it
would acquire a 48 percent stake in IT consultancy GlobalLogic
Inc from private equity firm Apax Funds.
** Abu Dhabi investor Aabar Investments is set to buy more
shares in UniCredit in the Italian bank's upcoming 13
billion-euro ($14 billion) share offer, Italy's biggest ever
cash call, three sources said.
** IBG-Indústria Brasileira de Gases Ltda may bid for assets
of proposed merger partners Praxair Inc and Linde AG
should Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade force them to
divest businesses to approve their deal, Valor Econômico
newspaper said.
** South African platinum producer Impala Platinum
plans to sell its chrome business to focus on its core business,
the company said.
** National Express agreed to sell a London rail
contract to Italy's Trenitalia, marking the departure of what
used to be one of the biggest names in British rail and the
arrival of another foreign state-owned operator to the network.
** Britain's Imperial Brands has formed a joint
venture with state-owned China National Tobacco (CNTC) in a move
to gain a foothold in the world's largest cigarette market.
** A bid by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri for STX
France is likely to be signed formally around Feb. 15 with the
deal finalised in April, French industry minister Christophe
Sirugue told Reuters.
** A 1.55 billion euro debt financing for Lone Star's buyout
of Germany-based building materials maker Xella is being shown
to earlybird investors, banking sources said.
** HNA Group, one of China's most acquisitive conglomerates,
said it would extend its reach to New Zealand with the $460
million purchase of asset finance firm UDC.
** Real estate tycoon Sam Zell and investment firm Pátria
Investimentos Ltda have combined two leading Brazilian
self-storage firms in a joint venture that aims to more than
double their capacity by 2020, the companies said.
** GTM Holdings SA, Latin America's No. 1 independent
distributor of chemical products, has agreed to pay 550 million
reais ($172 million) for Brazilian peer quantiQ Distribuidora
Ltda, in an effort to gain more foothold in the region's biggest
country.
** A U.S. judge said Alstom SA may ask an
independent accounting firm to resolve a dispute over the French
company's $800 million purchase of General Electric Co's
train-signaling business, and rejected GE's bid for arbitration.
** Greece wants to keep a majority stake in its gas grid
operator DESFA and sell only a small holding to investors after
a previous plan to sell a 66 percent stake collapsed, a Greek
newspaper reported.
** France will buy out minority shareholders in Areva
and delist the troubled nuclear group, the government
said as talks with potential investors in a new nuclear fuel
company being spun out of Areva neared a conclusion.
** Renova Energia SA's imminent sale of a wind
farm project will likely prompt the Brazilian renewable power
company to put on hold the search for a new partner for an
undetermined period, a person with direct knowledge of the plan
said.
** UniCredit's shareholder Fondazione Cariverona
has sold a 0.5 percent stake in the lender on the market, the
banking foundation said.
** Fundação Cesp, Brazil's largest private-sector pension
fund, said it is not currently holding discussions over the
partial or full sale of a 200 million real ($62 million) stake
it owns in Vale SA, the world's largest iron ore producer.
** The European Central Bank needs to carefully analyse a
proposed merger between London Stock Exchange Group and
Deutsche Boerse, particularly given Britain's
decision to leave the EU, ECB President Mario Draghi said.
** Mediaset's shareholder Fininvest said it had not received
any proposal from French media group Vivendi and no
negotiations exist between the two companies.
(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Divya Grover in Bengaluru)