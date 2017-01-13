Jan 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** State-owned Shenzhen Metro Group's purchase of the second-biggest holding in China Vanke is likely to pave the way for it to take control of the property giant and put an end to a year-long corporate power struggle.

** U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP said on Friday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's power tools unit, Hitachi Koki Co Ltd, for about $1.3 billion, its second billion-dollar deal in Japan in three months.

** Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corporation said it would sell its Eagleford Shale assets in South Texas for about $2.3 billion to a strategic 50/50 partnership formed by Sanchez Energy Corp and asset manager Blackstone Group LP.

** Megadeals in China helped bring a record $31 billion in venture capital investment into the country in 2016 despite a sluggish global economy and a sharp drop in the number of new deals, a report said.

** Canadian energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Thursday it was in talks with a third party over a potential transaction.

** Peruvian builder Grana y Montero's shares dropped by more than 12 percent after it called its partnership with corruption-plagued Brazilian builder Odebrecht a "mistake" and said it was considering taking legal action.

** Swedish small-cap industrial firm Duroc said on Friday it was buying the far larger International Fibres Group from one of its largest owners by issuing new shares.

** Renova Energia SA has agreed to sell a wind farm project to the local unit of AES Corp for about 650 million reais ($204 million) as part of efforts by the Brazilian renewable power company to repay debt and ease a cash crunch.

** ClubCorp Holdings Inc, one of the largest owners and operators of private golf and country clubs in the United States, said it was exploring strategic alternatives after Reuters reported the company was in a process to sell itself.

** The Brazilian government is drafting a decree to allow 100 percent foreign ownership of local airlines, a Transportation Ministry spokesperson said, a move that could attract investors to a recession-beaten industry. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)