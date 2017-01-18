(Updates Lilly, Rosneft; Adds Berkshire Hathaway, Formula One,
Tata Steel and EDF)
Jan 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** Eli Lilly and Co will buy CoLucid Pharmaceuticals
Inc for about $960 million, bringing back into its fold
a promising therapy for migraine and positioning itself to
capture a bigger slice of the largely under-treated market.
** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said on Tuesday it
would buy privately held cloud software company SimpliVity for
$650 million in cash, as it looks to expand in the fast-growing
market for hybrid cloud platforms.
** HomeServices of America Inc, a unit of Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway Inc, on Tuesday said it has
purchased the Houlihan Lawrence residential real estate firm,
its second foray into the New York City area this month.
** The foundation created by billionaire Bill Gates and his
wife Melinda plans to sell 60 million Class B shares of
Berkshire Hathaway Inc donated by Warren Buffett,
reflecting the fellow billionaire's desire that proceeds be
spent on charitable works.
** Russian state oil producer Rosneft said Western
sanctions had stopped it building up its stake in Italian
refiner Saras, forcing it to sell the stake two years after
buying it.
** German carmaker Volkswagen said it would not
produce or sell any Audi cars with SAIC Motor Corp
until at least 2018, seeking first to strengthen ties with
existing Audi partner China FAW Motor Corp.
** China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co
Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private
Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc
for $413 million.
** Taiwan's Yang Ming Marine Transport, the
world's ninth-largest shipping firm, said it will not consider
the option of a merger, and that it expects the global
oversupply causing a severe downturn in the shipping industry to
ease in 2017.
** Liberty Media's Formula One takeover cleared another key
hurdle on Wednesday with the sport's governing body unanimously
approving the deal.
** British financier Edi Truell has renewed an offer to take
over Tata Steel's giant UK pension scheme in a deal
that he says would allow members to keep benefits in full.
** Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal said on
that he was looking forward to wrap up Cairn India
merger in this fiscal year that ends in March, television
channel ET NOW reported.
** Britain's competition watchdog said that Mastercard's
proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns
over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.
** German media group Bertelsmann may raise its
stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, it said on
Wednesday after British joint venture partner Pearson
issued a major profit warning and said it might sell the
stake.
** French power group EDF has agreed to talks with
a consortium of Polish state-run utilities about selling its
local power plants after Poland blocked a sale to foreign
investors, sources familiar with the situation said.
** The hedge fund investment firm founded by Anthony
Scaramucci said it will sell a majority of itself to RON
Transatlantic EG and an arm of Chinese aviation and tourism
conglomerate HNA Group, four days after Scaramucci took a
position in President-elect Donald Trump's administration.
** Affiliates of private equity firm Warburg Pincus have
bought a 14 percent stake in India's largest multiplex chain PVR
Ltd for 8.2 billion rupees ($120.5 million), PVR said.
** U.S. cable service provider Cable One Inc said
it would buy privately held rival NewWave Communications for
$735 million in cash to expand in non-urban markets.
** Alaska Air Group Inc said it expects to record
$82 million in the fourth quarter in costs related to the $2.6
billion acquisition of Virgin America Inc.
** Swedish candy maker Cloetta said it had
launched a strategic review of its Italian business with the aim
of boosting the group's growth and margins, and it would book an
impairment for the Italian unit in the fourth quarter.
(Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru)