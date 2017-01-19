(Adds Aon, Anthem, Union Pacific, FirstEnergy, LVMH, China
Film, Abraaj Group and Abanka )
Jan 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** French aero engine maker Safran launched a $9
billion agreed bid for seats manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace
to create the world's third-largest aerospace supplier
as the industry bulks up to tackle record high output
plans.
** Insurance broker Aon Plc is in advanced talks to
sell its employee benefits outsourcing unit to buyout firm
Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC for nearly $4.5 billion, people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
** A federal judge is expected to block a proposed deal
between health insurer Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp
as soon as Thursday, the New York Post reported, citing sources.
** Anthem Inc said it extended the deadline for its
acquisition of Cigna Corp by three months as it awaits a
federal court ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block
the deal.
** The top executive at Union Pacific Corp said on
Thursday that the No. 1 U.S. railroad remains opposed to mergers
between major railroads in the United States.
** U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital has joined Key Safety
Systems (KSS) in the U.S. auto parts supplier's bid to rescue
Takata Corp, a source said, as the Japanese firm
struggles for survival after a massive recall linked to its
faulty air bags.
** Mediaset is open to an accord with Vivendi
that supports growth for the Italian broadcaster, its
chief executive was quoted as saying, but there is no interest
in a possible deal involving Telecom Italia.
** FirstEnergy Corp said on Thursday it would sell
four gas-generating plants in Pennsylvania and portion of a
Virginia hydroelectric power station to a unit of LS Power
Equity Partners III LP for about $925 million.
** Lotte Chemical Corp is looking into acquiring
troubled Singapore petrochemical company Jurong Aromatics Corp,
as the South Korean company continues to push for growth.
** Croatia has stepped up plans to take full control of oil
group INA by setting up a special group to prepare a
proposal for a buyout of Hungarian energy company MOL's
49 percent stake.
** Dutch brewer Heineken NV is in advanced talks
to buy the Brazilian unit of Japanese rival Kirin Holdings Co
Ltd, financial newspaper Valor Economico said.
** French luxury goods group LVMH is set to take a
stake of up to 10 percent in unlisted Italian glasses-maker
Marcolin as it seeks to increase control over eyewear
manufacturing for its brands, a source close to the matter said
on Thursday.
** British engineering firm Smiths Group secured EU
regulatory approval on Thursday for its planned acquisition of
Morpho Detection from France's Safran.
** Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said it had
failed to close a deal to sell the loss-making Mining Systems
unit to CoBe Capital. It said the process to exit the business
would now continue with different interested buyers.
** China Film intends to take a 15 percent stake
in French digital cinema company Ymagis, the Chinese
group said in a statement issued to the Shanghai stock exchange.
** PGE, PGNiG, Enea and Energa
- have signed an agreement to buy new shares issued by
troubled construction firm Polimex-Mostostal, they
said in separate statements on Wednesday evening.
** British insurer Aviva is merging its UK life and
general insurance businesses as it focuses on offering a range
of products online, it said on Thursday, in an organisational
shake-up that includes the departure of its Europe head.
** Middle Eastern private equity investor Abraaj Group has
bought a majority stake in Chile's private home furnishings
retailer Casaideas in its first foray into the country, Abraaj
said on Thursday.
** Mining gear and compressor maker Atlas Copco
will sell its road construction equipment business to French
industrial and construction company Fayat Group, it said on
Thursday, booking a loss of about 2 billion Swedish crowns ($225
million).
** Bega Cheese will be the new owner of the popular
Australian Vegemite brand following its deal to buy most of
Mondelez International's grocery brands in Australia
and New Zealand for A$460 million ($345 million).
** Slovenia intends to sell its third largest bank Abanka
this year rather than by the middle of 2019 as previously
planned, privatisation coordinator Slovenian Sovereign Holding
(SDH) said on Thursday.
** Malaysian offshore drilling services company UMW Oil &
Gas Corp Bhd (UMW-OG) said it would buy Icon Offshore
Berhad in a deal that values the offshore support
vessel provider at 588.6 million ringgit ($132 million).
** Dutch energy group Eneco has agreed to buy
half of Lichtblick, Germany's largest independent supplier of
renewable energy, to jointly expand in Germany, the Netherlands
and other European markets, both companies said in a joint
statement.
** International Data Group, the owner of PCWorld magazine
and market researcher IDC, said it was being acquired by China
Oceanwide Holdings Group and IDG Capital, the investment
management firm run by IDG China executive Hugo Shong.
** A unit of private investment firm Starwood Capital Group
said it would buy Canada's Milestone Apartments Real Estate
Investment Trust in a deal valued at about $2.85
billion.
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Diptendu Lahiri in
Bengaluru)