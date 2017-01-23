Jan 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** A U.S. judge blocked on Monday health insurer Aetna Inc's proposed $34 billion acquisition of smaller peer Humana Inc, raising the stakes for rival Anthem Inc as it battles to clear a $54 billion deal to buy Cigna Corp.

** Former shareholders of Brazil's CPFL Energia SA have handed over ownership of their stakes to State Grid Corp of China on Monday, which will automatically trigger a buyout of minority stakeholders, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Assicurazioni Generali said on Monday it had bought voting rights equal to 3.01 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo's share capital, effectively blocking the lender from acquiring a large stake in Italy's biggest insurer.

** Germany's Ottobock, the world's largest maker of artificial limbs, has attracted interest from private equity groups including KKR and CVC for a 20 percent stake in its core business, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Eurobank has hired HSBC and Mediobanca to help it find a "strategic partner" for its Romanian subsidiary, a source at the Greek bank said on Monday.

** French carmaker PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, will announce a return to India this week through a manufacturing venture with New Delhi-based CK Birla Group, Les Echos reported on Monday.

** British housebuilders Bovis and Berkeley see little logic in a merger, sources close to the companies told Reuters, after a media report said an influential Bovis shareholder wrote to Berkeley asking it to consider such a step.

** Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA, the owner of Hainan Airlines Co, is in final talks over the purchase of Hahn airport in western Germany, the airport's state owners said on Monday.

** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the No. 1 U.S. theater operator, said it would buy Nordic Cinema Group, the largest cinema chain in the Nordic and Baltic countries, for the equivalent of $929 million in cash.

** Russia is expected to sell discounted rights to one of the world's largest untapped gold deposits this week to a joint venture of miner Polyus and a state conglomerate, industry sources and analysts said, after sanctions and restrictions discouraged other bidders.

** Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB) has begun to formally seek bids for its life insurance business in a sale that could raise about $3 billion for Thailand's third-biggest lender, said people with knowledge of the process.

** French cosmetics giant L'Oreal said on Monday it had chosen to invest in five tech start-up firms in the beauty products sector along with partner Founders Factory, as L'Oreal steps up its ventures in this area.

** Dutch tycoon John de Mol said Monday he would launch a 5.90 euro per share bid for Telegraaf Media Group (TMG), owner of the Netherlands' largest newspaper, that values the company at around 273 million euros ($294 million).

** Shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank has launched its sales process, inviting expressions of interest from potential buyers, according to a statement issued by Citigroup on Monday.

** South Korea's LG Corp, the holding company of LG Group, said in a filing on Monday it agreed to sell a stake in silicon wafer producer LG Siltron Inc to SK Holdings Co for 620 billion won ($531.9 million).

** China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.

** COSCO Shipping Ports will acquire a 16.82 percent stake in Qingdao Port International (QPI), operator of China's sixth busiest port, the company said on Sunday, expanding COSCO's port network.

** Modiin Energy said on Sunday it signed a letter of intent to buy 25 percent of the oil drilling rights in a site in shallow North Sea waters in British territory.

** Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) has signed an agreement to acquire the 50 percent that it does not already own in its petrochemical venture with Shell Arabia, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell, for $820 million, SABIC said on Sunday.

** Abu Dhabi's government merged two of its top investment funds on Saturday to strengthen their financial clout in an era of low oil prices, creating a company with assets totalling about $125 billion. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)