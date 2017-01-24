Jan 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Tuesday:

** Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Australia's new infrastructure oversight body is fuelling concerns Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings' (CKI) $5.5 billion bid for DUET Group will be blocked or modified.

** Assicurazioni Generali's shares soared on speculation of a bid by Italian banking and insurance rival Intesa Sanpaolo or a deal with another European player.

** Scandinavian airline SAS said it agreed to sell Danish airline Cimber to CityJet as part of a bid to use partners, so-called wet lease co-operation, in smaller traffic flows and regional traffic.

** Rio Tinto Plc, said it agreed to sell Australian unit Coal & Allied Industries Ltd to Chinese government-controlled Yancoal Australia Ltd for up to $2.45 billion in cash.

** North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest has agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in BP's Magnus oil field and further interests in the Sullom Voe oil terminal and surrounding infrastructure, the company announced.

** German vacuum pump maker Busch said it would launch an all-cash offer for Pfeiffer Vacuum at 96.20 euros per share, valuing its rival at around 949 million euros ($1.02 billion). (Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)