Jan 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Tuesday:
** Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to
approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and
hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by
selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge
of the matter said.
** Australia's new infrastructure oversight body is fuelling
concerns Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings' (CKI)
$5.5 billion bid for DUET Group will be blocked or modified.
** Assicurazioni Generali's shares soared on
speculation of a bid by Italian banking and insurance rival
Intesa Sanpaolo or a deal with another European player.
** Scandinavian airline SAS said it agreed to sell
Danish airline Cimber to CityJet as part of a bid to use
partners, so-called wet lease co-operation, in smaller traffic
flows and regional traffic.
** Rio Tinto Plc, said it agreed to sell
Australian unit Coal & Allied Industries Ltd to Chinese
government-controlled Yancoal Australia Ltd for up to
$2.45 billion in cash.
** North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest has agreed
to buy a 25 percent stake in BP's Magnus oil field and
further interests in the Sullom Voe oil terminal and surrounding
infrastructure, the company announced.
** German vacuum pump maker Busch said it would launch an
all-cash offer for Pfeiffer Vacuum at 96.20 euros per
share, valuing its rival at around 949 million euros ($1.02
billion).
(Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)