** Verizon Communications Inc is interested in
exploring a combination with U.S. cable company Charter
Communication Inc as part of a long list of acquisition
targets but no proposal has been made for a tie-up between the
two companies, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
** U.S. healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson will buy
Swiss biotech company Actelion in a $30 billion
all-cash deal that includes spinning off Actelion's research and
development pipeline, the companies said.
** Newly-fomed Banco BPM is considering a sale of
its asset manager Aletti Gestielle SGR as it seeks to "optimize"
the Italian bank's assets, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
** Vita Coco, the world's leading brand of coconut water,
is exploring a sale of the company that could value it at up to
$1 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter.
** British American Tobacco has reached a principle
agreement to acquire the tobacco assets of Bosnian holding firm
Fabrika Duhana Sarajevo from an Austrian fund, the two
companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.
** Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of
Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said
it would buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International
Inc in a deal valued at about $880 million.
** BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse,
has agreed to buy 8.59 percent of Peruvian peer Bolsa de Valores
de Lima SA for about 49 million reais ($15 million), the latest
effort to increase ties with regional exchanges.
** A joint venture between Russia's top gold producer Polyus
and state conglomerate Rostec has bought the rights to
develop Sukhoi Log, one of the world's largest untapped gold
deposits, for 9.4 billion roubles ($158 million).
** Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy
privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen
its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers,
clinicians and health insurers.
** United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment
rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals
Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
** Canadian energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd
said it would buy U.S.-based WGL Holdings Inc
in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion), the latest
company pushing deeper into natural gas
distribution.
** Emerald Expositions LLC, the largest operator of
business-to-business trade shows in the United States, is
exploring a sale that could value the company at close to $2
billion, including debt, people familiar with the situation said
on Wednesday.
** South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said it was
closely monitoring rival Toshiba Corp's efforts to sell
a minority stake in its chip business.
