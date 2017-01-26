(Adds Verizon, Banco BPM, Vita Coco, BAT, Ant Financial, BM&FBovespa SA and Polyus)

Jan 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Verizon Communications Inc is interested in exploring a combination with U.S. cable company Charter Communication Inc as part of a long list of acquisition targets but no proposal has been made for a tie-up between the two companies, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

** U.S. healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson will buy Swiss biotech company Actelion in a $30 billion all-cash deal that includes spinning off Actelion's research and development pipeline, the companies said.

** Newly-fomed Banco BPM is considering a sale of its asset manager Aletti Gestielle SGR as it seeks to "optimize" the Italian bank's assets, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

** Vita Coco, the world's leading brand of coconut water, is exploring a sale of the company that could value it at up to $1 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter.

** British American Tobacco has reached a principle agreement to acquire the tobacco assets of Bosnian holding firm Fabrika Duhana Sarajevo from an Austrian fund, the two companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

** Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said it would buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc in a deal valued at about $880 million.

** BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse, has agreed to buy 8.59 percent of Peruvian peer Bolsa de Valores de Lima SA for about 49 million reais ($15 million), the latest effort to increase ties with regional exchanges.

** A joint venture between Russia's top gold producer Polyus and state conglomerate Rostec has bought the rights to develop Sukhoi Log, one of the world's largest untapped gold deposits, for 9.4 billion roubles ($158 million).

** Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.

** United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.

** Canadian energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said it would buy U.S.-based WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion), the latest company pushing deeper into natural gas distribution.

** Emerald Expositions LLC, the largest operator of business-to-business trade shows in the United States, is exploring a sale that could value the company at close to $2 billion, including debt, people familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

** South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said it was closely monitoring rival Toshiba Corp's efforts to sell a minority stake in its chip business.

