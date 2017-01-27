Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Friday:
** Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco has agreed
to buy leading wholesaler Booker for 3.7 billion pounds
($4.64 billion), reasserting its dominance with a bold move into
the faster-growing restaurant and pubs market.
** Vita Coco, the world's leading brand of coconut water, is
exploring a sale of the company that could value it at up to $1
billion, according to sources familiar with the matter.
** Spain's Telefonica has fended off a bid by
Mexico to slap the telecoms giant with a 30 billion Mexican peso
($1.42 billion) tax bill and is in talks with local tax
officials to resolve over 20 other open audits, people familiar
with the matter said.
** Verizon Communications Inc is interested in
exploring a combination with U.S. cable company Charter
Communication Inc as part of a long list of acquisition
targets, but no proposal has been made for a tie-up between the
two companies, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
** Lionsgate has initiated talks to sell its stake
in Epix to the premium U.S. cable channel's other two
shareholders, MGM Holdings Inc and Paramount, a unit of Viacom
Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc said on
Thursday it would sell its unprofitable JackRabbit business to
CriticalPoint Capital LLC, two months after announcing that it
would explore strategic alternatives for the specialty running
gear unit.
** Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual
effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's
Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look
for partnership opportunities in China, the world's
second-largest movie market.
** American Airlines Group Inc and Australia's
Qantas Airways Ltd may reapply to the U.S.
Transportation Department for permission to coordinate prices
and flight schedules now the Trump administration is in charge,
Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said.
** Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data
centers, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management
Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1
billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
** Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad
(Petronas) is pushing ahead with plans to start operations in
2019 at a large refining and petrochemical complex in the
southeast of the country despite Saudi Aramco ditching plans for
a joint venture.
(Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)