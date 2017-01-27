(Adds McDonald's, Clealco Açúcar, DH Corp, Post Holdings and EDF)

Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** The world's largest fast-food retailer McDonald's Corp said it would sell its Nordic restaurants to British equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd's founder and chairman Guy Hands as part of a turnaround plan it had previously announced.

** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.

** America's third-biggest cereal company, Post Holdings , and the UK's Associated British Foods are among a group of four bidders vying for British cereal brand Weetabix, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** A consortium of Polish energy companies has signed a memorandum of understanding with EDF SA on the sale of the French company's assets in Poland, the companies said in a joint statement on Friday.

** Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has agreed to buy leading wholesaler Booker for 3.7 billion pounds ($4.6 billion), reasserting its dominance in food with a bold move into the faster-growing catering market.

** Royal Dutch Shell is nearing the sale of a large part of its North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor for $3 billion, banking sources said, marking a milestone in its drive to reduce debt after buying BG Group.

** Vita Coco, the world's leading brand of coconut water, is exploring a sale of the company that could value it at up to $1 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter.

** Harris Corp, whose technology is used by the U.S. defense, said it would sell its government IT services business to an affiliate of private equity investment firm Veritas Capital for $690 million in cash to focus on its other businesses.

** Enbridge Inc said it would pay about $170 million to take private Midcoast Energy Partners LP, which also has a stake in natural gas pipelines owned by Enbridge Energy Partners LP.

** Spain's Telefonica has fended off a bid by Mexico to slap the telecoms giant with a 30 billion Mexican peso ($1.42 billion) tax bill and is in talks with local tax officials to resolve over 20 other open audits, people familiar with the matter said.

** Verizon Communications Inc is interested in exploring a combination with U.S. cable company Charter Communication Inc as part of a long list of acquisition targets, but no proposal has been made for a tie-up between the two companies, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

** Lionsgate has initiated talks to sell its stake in Epix to the premium U.S. cable channel's other two shareholders, MGM Holdings Inc and Paramount, a unit of Viacom Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Sportswear retailer Finish Line Inc said on Thursday it would sell its unprofitable JackRabbit business to CriticalPoint Capital LLC, two months after announcing that it would explore strategic alternatives for the specialty running gear unit.

** Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.

** American Airlines Group Inc and Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd may reapply to the U.S. Transportation Department for permission to coordinate prices and flight schedules now the Trump administration is in charge, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said.

** Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centers, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) is pushing ahead with plans to start operations in 2019 at a large refining and petrochemical complex in the southeast of the country despite Saudi Aramco ditching plans for a joint venture. (Compiled by Vishaka George and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)