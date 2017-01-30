(Adds Sonatrach; updates Keysight Technologies, Mediawan and Walgreens)

Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:

** Algeria's state energy firm Sonatrach on Monday launched invitations for international engineering firms to bid on four major petrochemical plants worth a total of up to $6 billion, a source at state energy firm Sonatrach told Reuters.

** Britain's Vodafone Group confirmed on Monday it was in talks to merge its Indian subsidiary with local rival Idea Cellular in an all-share deal that would create a new market leader better able to contest a brutal new price war.

** Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc said it would make an all-cash takeover offer for the 12 percent of Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter it does not already own, valuing the company at A$682 million ($515 million).

** Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) has bought a 22 percent stake in Finnish auto supplier Valmet Automotive to expand in the European electric car market.

** The German cartel office approved plans by Deutsche Lufthansa AG to lease 38 crewed planes from smaller rival Air Berlin, a deal which had drawn criticism from rival Ryanair.

** London-based private equity firm HgCapital Trust Plc has agreed to sell Zenith, a British vehicle leasing business, to peer Bridgepoint in a deal valued at 750 million pounds ($942.08 million), its manager HgCapital said.

** Italian eyewear group Luxottica has agreed to buy Brazilian optical chain Oticas Carol in a 110 million euro ($117 million) deal that expands its retail footprint in the South American country.

** Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.

** Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."

** CSX Corp is in early discussions with an activist investor over changes to its board and installing turnaround expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail operator's CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance, Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.

** Saudi Telecom Co STC has agreed to buy mobile transmitter towers from rival operator Atheeb Telecommunication Co 7040.SE for 230 million riyals ($61 million).

** Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said its deal to buy smaller rival Rite Aid Corp would now take six months longer to close and reduced its offer price, as it expects to divest more stores to gain regulatory approval.

** Shares in British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins had been approached by U.S. peer CH2M over a possible $4 billion merger, the Times newspaper reported.

** Lighting group Osram has received approval from the German government for the 400 million euro ($425 million) sale of its Lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese bidders, a spokesman said on Monday.

** Mediawan, set up by some of France's biggest media investors to challenge giants like Netflix Inc, is set to become the country's second biggest pay TV player through a proposed purchase of French TV and content specialist Groupe AB.

** Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank , which is in talks to take over rival Kazkommertsbank (KKB), wants the latter to get rid of bad assets before a deal is finalized.

** Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd is not planning to sell more shares in its two financial subsidiaries when the government again sells a stake in the company, Chief Executive Masatsugu Nagato said.

(Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)