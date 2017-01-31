(Adds Uber, Zimplats and Thoma Bravo)
Jan 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Tuesday:
** Uber Technologies Inc has signed another deal
with a major automaker as the popular ride service accelerates
efforts to build out one of the world's first fleets of
autonomous vehicles.
Uber announced a partnership with Germany's Daimler AG
, maker of the luxury Mercedes-Benz cars and trucks.
** Zimbabwe's government has made a fresh attempt to seize
more than half of platinum producer Zimplats' mining
land, the company said.
** Buyout firm Thoma Bravo LLC is exploring a sale of Global
Health Exchange (GHX), a software company that helps track
medical and surgical supplies that could be worth as much as
$1.3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with
the matter.
** Royal Dutch Shell announced two divestments
worth $4.7 billion, including selling a chunk of its North Sea
assets to private-equity backed Chrysaor, which will now become
a top three oil and gas producer in Britain.
** A.P. Moller-Maersk is considering selling
its oil and gas business in Brazil as the shipping giant's
energy group narrows operations in a restructuring, its chief
executive said.
** U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels
Midland Co has agreed to sell its Crop Risk Services
insurance business for $127.5 million to Validus Holdings Ltd
, the companies announced on Monday.
** U.S. brand management company Iconix Brand Group Inc
is exploring a sale of its majority stake in Peanuts
Worldwide LLC, which owns the rights to cartoon strip characters
Snoopy and Charlie Brown, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Indonesian state energy company Pertamina said it has
signed a deal with state power company PLN to develop a $1.8
billion gas-fired power plant and accompanying liquefied natural
gas infrastructure in Java.
** China National Nuclear Corporation has decided
against taking a stake in the capital increase and restructuring
of French nuclear group Areva, a source close to the
discussions said.
** Freight One, Russia's largest freight rail operator and
part of Vladimir Lisin's UCL Holding, has submitted an official
bid for a stake in Transcontainer, Freight One board
member Alexander Sapronov was quoted as saying by Interfax.
** French private bank Oddo & Cie and mergers and
acquisitions boutique Messier, Maris et Associes announced a
joint venture, aimed at taking advantage of an anticipated
pick-up in activity on equity capital markets.
** SoftBank Group Corp is considering an investment
of more than $1 billion in office-space sharing start-up WeWork,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)