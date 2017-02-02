(Adds Sports Direct and ProSiebenSat.1 ; updates Reckitt
Benckiser and Intesa Sanpaolo )
Feb 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in advanced talks
to buy Mead Johnson Nutrition Co in a $16.7 billion deal
that would take the British consumer goods maker into the baby
formula market and boost its business outside Europe.
** Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct
is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the
parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer
Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.
** Austria's competition authority said it was confident
that German media group ProSiebenSat.1's plan to take
over smaller Austrian rival ATV will go through once certain
conditions to resolve antitrust concerns have been undertaken.
** Royal Dutch Shell is close to selling assets
totaling $5 billion to cut debt following its acquisition of BG
Group, the oil major said as it reported its lowest full-year
earnings in more than a decade.
** Intesa Sanpaolo denied on Thursday it was
preparing an all-share offer for Assicurazioni Generali
after shares in the Italian insurer rose in response
to speculation that a bid was on its way.
** CBS Corp will merge its radio business with
Entercom Communications Corp in a tax-free deal, which
the companies said would create the second-largest radio
broadcaster in the United States by revenue.
** Bosnia's Hastor family said its demand to replace nearly
half of German automotive interiors maker Grammer's
supervisory board should not be construed as an aggressive move
to gain control of the company.
** Swedish measurement technology and software firm Hexagon
said it was buying U.S.-based MSC Software in a $834
million deal to boost its product portfolio in automated
manufacturing.
** Pipeline company Oneok Partners LP's biggest
shareholder Oneok Inc said it would buy the rest of the
company for $9.3 billion, the latest master limited partnership
(MLP) deal aimed at simplifying structures and increasing
returns.
** Avianca Holdings SA controlling shareholder
German Efromovich could give up a minority stake in the
Colombian carrier to United Continental Holdings Inc, he
told Colombian financial daily Portafolio.
** Brazilian power and engineering firm Engevix said it is
in advanced talks to sell the 135-megawatt Sao Roque
hydroelectric dam, as the troubled company continues to sell
assets to balance its finances.
** South Korea's SK Innovation said it would
acquire Dow Chemical Co's ethylene acrylic acid (EAA)
business for $370 million, a move that will expand its range of
high value-added chemical products.
** Petroleo Brasileiro SA remains undecided about
the sale of some refineries, a sign Brazil's state-controlled
oil company might be leaning toward forming partnerships by
offering stakes in some of them, a person with direct knowledge
of the matter said.
** Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based
wind park owned by French utility EDF, Allianz said.
** U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp
is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
** Indonesia's PT Multipolar Tbk, which is
controlled by the Riady family, has received offers from
"several parties" for its stake in retailer PT Matahari Putra
Prima Tbk, its spokesman said.
