(Adds Toyota; Updates Intesa Sanpaolo, Hudson's Bay and Areva)

Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.

** Germany dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care said it was buying a majority stake in Cura Group, a Australian chain of 19 outpatient treatment centres, as it diversifies further into medical areas beyond kidney failure.

** Italy's top retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is still examining a possible tie-up with insurer Generali and will take all the time it needs to make up its mind, it said.

** Swedish drug maker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) said it was in talks with a private equity firm regarding a possible sale of its Partner Products business area.

** Norwegian conglomerate Kongsberg Gruppen aims to supply command and control systems to the submarines that Norway and Germany plan to order from Germany's Thyssenkrupp, a spokesman for the company said.

** Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will offer the European Commission to make small adjustments to their combined business in the area of derivatives clearing in a bid to win antitrust approval of their planned merger, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Interest in Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties Ltd hotted up on Friday with the warehouse and distribution centre operator revealing it had received several bids, including some involving its own senior management.

** Formula One teams should consider Liberty Media's invitation to take a stake in the sport and not reject it out of hand, Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff said.

** Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for retail chain Macy's Inc, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would push the Canadian department store operator deeper into the U.S. market.

** Investors in KKR & Co LP target GfK continued to hold out for a higher price a week before the offer period ends, as personal computer firm founder Michael Dell disclosed a 6.45 percent stake via a special situations fund.

** Electra Private Equity Plc is to receive 203 million pounds ($254 million) after its investment arm sold Audiotonix, a manufacturer of audio mixing consoles, to French buyout group Astorg.

** Two Japanese firms - Japan Nuclear Fuel Limited (JNFL) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries - agreed to buy a combined 10 percent stake in the new company being split off from Areva for 500 million euros ($538 million), helping a state-backed rescue of the French nuclear group.

** Norway has picked Germany as its strategic partner for new submarines, making Thyssenkrupp the likely supplier, Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said.

** Czech electricity producer CEZ could split into two parts in the future, one responsible for enlarging nuclear power plants, and the other focusing on new sources of energy, Chief Executive Daniel Benes told Lidove Noviny newspaper.

** French snowsports equipment firm Rossignol has agreed to buy Felt Bicycles, a U.S. maker of racing and mountain bikes with annual sales of more than $60 million, the company said.

** Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp are nearing a partnership agreement to develop technology, including self-driving, the Nikkei business daily reported. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)