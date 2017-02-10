(Adds Aon, Eurobank, Six Flags Entertainment, GfK, Trafigura, Immunomedics and Hospitality Property Fund; Updates Rathbone Square, Walt Disney and Unite Students)

Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:

** Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.

** French asset manager Amundi said it was aiming to raise financing for the acquisition of rival Pioneer Investments from UniCredit by April, and reported a 10 percent rise in assets under management to 1.1 trillion euros ($1.17 trillion) in 2016.

** Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to buy U.S. baby formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.6 billion, giving the British consumer goods company a new product line and expanding its presence in developing markets.

** Great Portland has agreed to sell Rathbone Square, a mixed-use development that houses Facebook's new London headquarters, to German rival WestInvest Gesellschaft and asset manager Deka Immobilien for 435 million pounds ($542 million).

** ArcelorMittal is still interested in acquiring Italian steel plant Ilva, the chief financial officer of the world's largest steelmaker said.

** Spain's Telefonica has received several offers for a stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius, the telecoms company said in a statement, adding it was negotiating and analyzing the different options available.

** British specialty chemicals maker Elementis Plc said it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care business.

** Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said.

** Walt Disney Co is to seek full control of Euro Disney after raising its stake in the underperforming operator of Disneyland Paris through a deal with Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

** Unite Students, the student accommodation unit of Unite Group Plc, and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC have bought Birmingham-based student housing provider Aston Student Village for 227 million pounds ($283 million).

** Poland's Deputy Energy Minister Grzegorz Tobiszowski said that the signing of a contract to take over the Polish assets of French power group EDF should take place early in the second quarter.

** South Africa's Hospitality Property Fund is in talks with Tsogo Sun to buy approximately 3.3 billion rand ($247 million) worth of hotel assets, the company said.

** Insurance broker Aon Plc said it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.

** Greek lender Eurobank is looking for a strategic partner to buy a stake in its fully-owned Romanian unit Bancpost as it tries to reduce its exposure to non-Greek assets, sources at the bank told Reuters.

** The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's top sovereign wealth fund, said it is not considering the acquisition of a stake in North American amusement park operator Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

** Shareholders in GfK have tendered 14.5 percent of stock in the German market researcher to private equity firm KKR, still short of a minimum threshold only hours before KKR's offer expires, a regulatory filing showed.

KKR has offered 43.50 euros per share for GfK, valuing the group at around 1.59 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

KKR is seeking to acquire control over at least 75 percent of the group together with GfK Verein, which already owns 56.46 of shares.

** Commodity trader Trafigura will take a 15.5 percent stake in Finland's nickel and zinc mine Terrafame, it said, which will help the mine ramp up operations following years of losses and production problems.

