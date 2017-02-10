(Adds Aon, Eurobank, Six Flags Entertainment, GfK, Trafigura,
Immunomedics and Hospitality Property Fund; Updates Rathbone
Square, Walt Disney and Unite Students)
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
** Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of
billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the
green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech
and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.
** French asset manager Amundi said it was aiming
to raise financing for the acquisition of rival Pioneer
Investments from UniCredit by April, and reported a 10
percent rise in assets under management to 1.1 trillion euros
($1.17 trillion) in 2016.
** Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to buy U.S. baby
formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.6 billion,
giving the British consumer goods company a new product line and
expanding its presence in developing markets.
** Great Portland has agreed to sell Rathbone
Square, a mixed-use development that houses Facebook's new
London headquarters, to German rival WestInvest Gesellschaft and
asset manager Deka Immobilien for 435 million pounds ($542
million).
** ArcelorMittal is still interested in acquiring
Italian steel plant Ilva, the chief financial officer of the
world's largest steelmaker said.
** Spain's Telefonica has received several offers
for a stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius, the
telecoms company said in a statement, adding it was negotiating
and analyzing the different options available.
** British specialty chemicals maker Elementis Plc
said it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of
private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an
enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care
business.
** Renault and alliance partner Nissan
are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if
France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn
said.
** Walt Disney Co is to seek full control of Euro
Disney after raising its stake in the underperforming
operator of Disneyland Paris through a deal with Saudi
billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.
** Unite Students, the student accommodation unit of Unite
Group Plc, and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC have
bought Birmingham-based student housing provider Aston Student
Village for 227 million pounds ($283 million).
** Poland's Deputy Energy Minister Grzegorz Tobiszowski said
that the signing of a contract to take over the Polish assets of
French power group EDF should take place early in the
second quarter.
** South Africa's Hospitality Property Fund is in
talks with Tsogo Sun to buy approximately 3.3 billion
rand ($247 million) worth of hotel assets, the company said.
** Insurance broker Aon Plc said it agreed to sell
its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity
firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
** Greek lender Eurobank is looking for a
strategic partner to buy a stake in its fully-owned Romanian
unit Bancpost as it tries to reduce its exposure to non-Greek
assets, sources at the bank told Reuters.
** The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's top
sovereign wealth fund, said it is not considering the
acquisition of a stake in North American amusement park operator
Six Flags Entertainment Corp.
** Shareholders in GfK have tendered 14.5 percent
of stock in the German market researcher to private equity firm
KKR, still short of a minimum threshold only hours
before KKR's offer expires, a regulatory filing showed.
KKR has offered 43.50 euros per share for GfK, valuing the
group at around 1.59 billion euros ($1.7 billion).
KKR is seeking to acquire control over at least 75 percent
of the group together with GfK Verein, which already owns 56.46
of shares.
** Commodity trader Trafigura will take a 15.5 percent stake
in Finland's nickel and zinc mine Terrafame, it said, which will
help the mine ramp up operations following years of losses and
production problems.
** South Africa's Hospitality Property Fund said it
is in talks with hotel and gambling firm Tsogo Sun to
buy hotel assets for about 3.3 billion rand ($247 million).
(Compiled by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)