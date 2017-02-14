Feb 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1230 GMT on Tuesday:
** Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc
said that they would end their $34 billion merger agreement
after a U.S. federal court ruled against the deal, saying it
would stifle competition in the Medicare Advantage program.
** China's state-owned Sinochem is in early talks with Noble
Group to buy an equity stake in the embattled trader,
three sources familiar with the matter said, in a move that
would help it gain access to the commodity trader's global
supply chain.
** Daimler said it was investing a double-digit
million euro amount into AutoGravity, a smartphone-based vehicle
leasing and financing app as part of a broader push by the
carmaker to build a digital platform for financial services.
** Germany's Grammer AG said it plans to sell a
9.2 percent stake to China's Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co Ltd
as the automotive interiors maker looks to counter
activist shareholders the Hastor family.
** French telecoms and construction group Bouygues
has denied fresh speculation that merger talks have resumed
between the country's four telecoms operators.
** Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov has offloaded some of
his Rusal stake in the open market after talks to sell
his holding in the Russian aluminium giant to fellow businessman
Viktor Vekselberg stalled.
** Italian regional railway group Ferrovie Nord Milano
said it was studying a possible tie-up with Milan's
public transportation company ATM as consolidation heats up in
the sector.
