Feb 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1230 GMT on Tuesday:

** Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc said that they would end their $34 billion merger agreement after a U.S. federal court ruled against the deal, saying it would stifle competition in the Medicare Advantage program.

** China's state-owned Sinochem is in early talks with Noble Group to buy an equity stake in the embattled trader, three sources familiar with the matter said, in a move that would help it gain access to the commodity trader's global supply chain.

** Daimler said it was investing a double-digit million euro amount into AutoGravity, a smartphone-based vehicle leasing and financing app as part of a broader push by the carmaker to build a digital platform for financial services.

** Germany's Grammer AG said it plans to sell a 9.2 percent stake to China's Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co Ltd as the automotive interiors maker looks to counter activist shareholders the Hastor family.

** French telecoms and construction group Bouygues has denied fresh speculation that merger talks have resumed between the country's four telecoms operators.

** Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov has offloaded some of his Rusal stake in the open market after talks to sell his holding in the Russian aluminium giant to fellow businessman Viktor Vekselberg stalled.

** Italian regional railway group Ferrovie Nord Milano said it was studying a possible tie-up with Milan's public transportation company ATM as consolidation heats up in the sector.