(Adds Lenta, Rent-A-Center, Anthem; Updates General Motors,
Hologic)
Feb 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Health insurer Anthem Inc said that Cigna Corp
could not unilaterally terminate an agreement between the
two companies to merge.
** Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC urged the
board of furniture retailer Rent-A-Center Inc to start
evaluating strategic alternatives, including a sale.
** Two of Russian food retailer Lenta's top
shareholders may sell some of their holdings in the near future,
banking sources told Reuters, capitalising on early signs of
economic recovery in Russia and higher oil prices.
** Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc
walked away from their $34 billion merger deal, after a U.S.
judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition
in the private Medicare Advantage program for retirees.
** Hologic Inc said it would acquire medical
aesthetics company Cynosure Inc for $1.65 billion as it
looks to capitalize on an increase in medical procedures that
are not traditionally reimbursed.
** In a move that could shake up the global auto industry,
General Motors Co and French automaker PSA Group
said they are in talks that could result in PSA buying
GM's European auto operations.
** China's state-owned Sinochem is in early talks with Noble
Group to buy an equity stake in the embattled trader,
three sources familiar with the matter said, in a move that
would help it gain access to the commodity trader's global
supply chain.
** Daimler said it was investing a double-digit
million euro amount into AutoGravity, a smartphone-based vehicle
leasing and financing app as part of a broader push by the
carmaker to build a digital platform for financial services.
** Germany's Grammer AG said it plans to sell a
9.2 percent stake to China's Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co Ltd
as the automotive interiors maker looks to counter
activist shareholders the Hastor family.
** French telecoms and construction group Bouygues
has denied fresh speculation that merger talks have resumed
between the country's four telecoms operators.
** Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov has offloaded some of
his Rusal stake in the open market after talks to sell
his holding in the Russian aluminium giant to fellow businessman
Viktor Vekselberg stalled.
** Italian regional railway group Ferrovie Nord Milano
said it was studying a possible tie-up with Milan's
public transportation company ATM as consolidation heats up in
the sector.
(Compiled by Vishaka George and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in
Bengaluru)