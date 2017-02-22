(Adds Saudi Aramco; updates Thyssenkrupp, Maple Leaf)
Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
** Oil giant Saudi Aramco is believed to be the front-runner
to buy Turkish fuel stations business Petrol Ofisi from Austrian
oil group OMV, sources familiar with the matter said.
Petrol Ofisi generated sales of around 10 billion euros ($10.5
billion) in 2015.
Also Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd
(Petronas) and Saudi Aramco are expected to sign an agreement to
collaborate in Malaysia's Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated
Development (RAPID) project, two industry sources said.
** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a
possible takeover target, according to a report published on
Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than
2 percent higher.
** SourceHOV LLC, Novitex Holdings Inc and Quinpario
Acquisition Corp 2 agreed to combine in a deal valued
at about $2.8 billion, to scale up their businesses in the
financial technology and business services industry.
** China's state-run Zhenhua Oil has signed a preliminary
deal with Chevron to buy the U.S. oil major's natural
gas fields in Bangladesh that are worth about $2 billion, two
Beijing-based Chinese oil executives said.
Chevron is also in talks with the Angolan government and
state oil firm Sonangol to revise tax terms and future
investment will hinge on those talks, a senior company official
was quoted as saying.
** South Africa's Murray and Roberts (M&R) said
Germany's ATM Holding GmbH has acquired a 25 percent
shareholding in the engineering and construction group.
** Thyssenkrupp AG has struck a deal to sell its
loss-making Brazilian steel mill CSA to Ternium SA for
1.26 billion euros ($1.3 billion), ending a foray into the
Americas that led to billions of euros in losses.
** Set-top box maker Arris International Plc is
nearing a deal to acquire Brocade Communications Systems Inc's
networking equipment business for roughly $1 billion,
people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
** Thailand's PTT Pcl is interested in bidding for
a stake in the SK316 offshore gas block in Malaysia's state of
Sarawak, Chief Executive Thewin Wongwanich said.
** German property company Deutsche Wohnen is
planning to buy a portfolio of several thousand Berlin
apartments for more than 500 million euros ($525 million), three
people close to the deal told Reuters.
** Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S.
television station operators, said on Tuesday that activist
investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent stake in the
company.
** Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc bought out
Australian firm Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co
Holdings Ltd's (WCB) largest minority shareholder, Lion
Pty Ltd, all but securing a takeover offer for the 12 percent of
WCB that Saputo does not already own.
** Grupo Aeromexico said on Tuesday that its
board had determined that Delta Air Lines Inc's offer to
buy an additional 32 percent of its shares was fair.
** Canadian meat packaging goods company Maple Leaf Foods
Inc said on Tuesday it would buy U.S.-based Lightlife
Foods Inc, a manufacturer of plant-based protein foods, for $140
million and related costs.
Maple Leaf said on Wednesday it would allow its top
shareholder to take a bigger stake in the company.
The company said Chief Executive Michael McCain and an
organization affiliated to him could now bump up their stake to
as much as 45 percent in Maple Leaf.
** A consortium of Hong Kong-based private equity fund Gaw
Capital Partners and individuals including Pony Ma, founder of
China's Tencent Holdings Ltd, is looking to buy the
Four Seasons Resort in Bora Bora, French Polynesia, Basis Point
reported.
** Nutritional ingredients maker Glanbia Plc has
agreed to spin off its Irish consumer food and agribusiness
divisions into a joint venture it has with Irish dairy co-op
Glanbia Co-operative Society Ltd.
** Tobacco company Imperial Brands and nutritional
ingredients maker Glanbia are attractive targets for Japanese
companies looking to expand into international markets, Exane
BNP Paribas analysts said in a note to clients.
** A New Zealand court ruled that a 36-hour pause must take
place before Sky Network Television can buy Vodafone's
New Zealand unit if the competition regulator approves
the deal.
** The head of Deutsche Boerse came under renewed
pressure to ensure Germany has greater sway over the group after
its merger with the London Stock Exchange, ahead of a
meeting with regional lawmakers on Wednesday.
Britain's government played down suggestions the London
Stock Exchange's headquarters could move to Frankfurt after
merging with Deutsche Boerse, but cautioned it was watching the
deal closely.
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)